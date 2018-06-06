Hilaria Baldwin Upsets Followers With Controversial Post Baby Advice

Hilaria Baldwin shared a before and after compilation of lingerie photos from nine months into her pregnancy and 12 days after her pregnancy, alongside some post-partum body advice that not all of her fans could agree with.

The 34-year-old yoga instructor welcomed her fourth child with husband Alec Baldwin in May and she has been keeping fans up to date with her post-pregnancy recovery. The side-by-side photos were intended to give fans a peek behind-the-scenes of her life, but the advice she laid out rubbed some people the wrong way.

“Every body is different, but I believe in staying as active as possible. There were so many moments when I didn’t want to work out this pregnancy,” she wrote in the caption. “Showing up is the most difficult challenge. I had to drag myself out and do even a little. Consistency helped me so much though…because the body wants attention and wants to be moved.

“So important for your circulation, your health, your happiness, and for your strength,” she continued. “I just started being able to workout yesterday. Slow and steady. Nothing crazy. Each birth is different and your doctor will be able to advise you on when you can begin. When you can, be patient with your body.”

While many of her fans appreciated her openness and seemingly reasonable information, others felt that she was not being realistic about what it took for most women to get back to their pre-pregnancy weight.

“I never post here, but that comment was so self congratulatory and unhelpful. Birth is hard work, and some people need a lot of time to bounce back. It is hard and frustrating to make comparisons and while I think Hilaria is wonderful, I don’t think anyone needs to look to a celebrity to ‘inspire’ them,” one commenter wrote.

Some detailed how her post had affected them personally.

“Unfollowing, I genuinely never comment or complain about posts but this post actually hit a nerve. This post is one of the problems with celebrities and social media. They just add to a woman’s pressure to bounce back after birth. Completely agree exercise is important before and during pregnancy if you can, however some people are ill, have sciatica or a number of other issues,” a lengthy response read. “[Hilaria Baldwin] I hope you rethink how this post came across and made the woman you are on Instagram to inspire feel.”

Another simply said, “Unrealistic. Not following you any longer.”

But for every negative comment, there were many positive ones lauding her, as one fan summed it up: “Such beautiful advise. You look amazing!”