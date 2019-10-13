Hilaria Baldwin and Husband Alec Enlist Daughter Carmen to Reveal Sex of Baby No. 5

Hilaria Baldwin and Alec Baldwin revealed the gender of their fifth baby on Instagram in the cutest way possible. They enlisted daughter Carmen, 6, to help break the news to their followers. At the end of the adorable video, Baldwin revealed she is pregnant with another daughter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilaria Thomas Baldwin (@hilariabaldwin) on Oct 12, 2019 at 9:02am PDT

The gender reveal was filmed at the couple’s New York home. The Baldwins’ children all picked up baby dolls from carriages and a crib. Baldwin asked Carmen to open the blanket around her baby doll, revealing it is wearing pink.

“It’s a girl!” Carmen shouted before Alec picked her up.

“Our little reveal,” Baldwin wrote in the caption. “We are so excited!”

The news was met with excitement from Baldwin’s famous followers and fans.

“[Oh my God] freaking out (*insert high pitched squeal) – yayayayyayayay!!!!!! Sending so much love for all of you and especially this new little angel baby,” Good Morning America‘s Sara Haines wrote.

“Congrats!!! What exciting news,” model Brooks Nader wrote.

“So beautiful, congratulations on this little girl, I know she will be blessed to have you two as parents and such wonderful siblings,” one fan wrote.

“Yay!! More girl power in the house for Carmen!!!” another wrote.

Baldwin, 35, and Alec, 61, are already parents to Carmen, Rafal, 4, Leonardo, 3, and Romeo, 1. Alec is also father to Ireland Baldwin, 23, his daughter with ex-wife Kim Basinger.

Back on Sept. 18, Baldwin revealed she is pregnant again by posting a photo of the ultrasound.

“It is still very early…but we have learned that there is a little person inside of me,” Baldwin wrote. “The sound of this strong heart makes me so happy — especially because of the loss we experienced in the spring. We want to share this news as we are excited and don’t want to hide the pregnancy.”

She later continued, “These first few months are tough with exhaustion and nausea…and I don’t want to have to pretend that I feel ok.”

In the end of her post, Baldwin asked the media and paparazzi to avoid taking pictures of her during this pregnancy.

“I want to remain peaceful during this very early time in my pregnancy and getting chased around by cameras is not in the doctor’s orders,” she wrote.

In April, Badlwin told fans she suffered a miscarriage. She posted several updates on Instagram, even before the miscarriage happened. She chose to be open about the process to help “normalize miscarriage and remove the stigma from it.”

“There was no heartbeat today at my scan…so it’s over…but I have some pretty strong and amazing heartbeats right here. I am surrounded by such love and I feel so fortunate,” the yoga instructor wrote on April 9. “Thank you all for listening, for your support, and for sharing your own personal stories. We are stronger together…I hope this conversation continues to grow and that we stick together through both the beautiful and challenging moments in life. Much love and appreciation to all of you.”

Photo credit: JNI/Star Max/GC Images/Getty Images