‘Highlander’ Star Christopher Lambert Injured After Suffering Fall on Stairs

Highlander star Christopher Lambert is recovering following a serious fall several months ago.

A representative for the actor confirmed to TMZ Thursday morning, just hours after Lambert’s appearance at the Swedish fan convention SciFiWorld was abruptly canceled, that the actor is currently in physical therapy after he tripped on stairs while entering a hotel several months back.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Further details of the incident, including when exactly it occurred weren’t shared, but Lambert’s rep Lucas Confortini told the outlet that that the actor sustained an unspecified back injury in the fall.

Lambert’s condition was first revealed Wednesday when SciFiWorld announced the actor would no longer be able to make his scheduled appearance at the convention, which is scheduled to take place in Jönköping, Sweden on March 15 and 16. Lambert had been scheduled to appear both days, but SciFiWorld later announced that “Lambert had a serious accident on Monday and is not allowed to travel or move for 1 month according to his doctor. He apologizes so terribly that he can’t attend Jönköping.”

Confirming his cancellation at the convention, Confortini told TMZ that “as an actor, filming and promoting his films are an absolute priority and has always been, and while he has the highest respect for people organizing events and fans who attend; unfortunately this time he will not be able to attend the comic con.”

The outlet reported that despite his injury, Lambert is still keeping busy with his career. He’s currently preparing to work on a new project titled Tulipomania, which is set to begin filming sometime next week. It’s unclear if Lambert will be on set at that time. The actor is also busy promoting the docuseries Eyes Everywhere, which is directed by Simona Calo and also stars Fortunato Cerlino, Francesca Inaudi, and Dean Michael Gregory, per IMDb.

Lambert is best known for his starring role as Connor MacLeod/Russell Nash in the Highlander film series. The films, set in both past and present-day storylines, chronicles the climax of an age-old war between immortal warriors. The first movie released in 1986 and was followed by Highlander II: The Quickening (1991), Highlander III: The Sorcerer/Highlander: The Final Dimension (1994), Highlander: Endgame (2000), and Highlander: The Source (2007). Lambert appeared in the first four films, as well as the first episode of the television show Highlander: The Series.