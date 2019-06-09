‘High School Musical’ Star Ashley Tisdale Publicly Blasts ‘Clerks’ Director Kevin Smith for Hitting Her Car

Ashley Tisdale got into an unlikely spat on Twitter this weekend with her neighbor, Kevin Smith over a scratch on her car.

Tisdale is best-known to most as a Disney Channel star, particularly for her appearances in the High School Musical franchise as the catty Sharpay Evans. On Saturday, she took that cutting wit to social media when she called out Clerks director Kevin Smith, claiming that he scratched her car without stopping.

“Thanks [Kevin Smith] for scratching my mirror on my car and not stopping,” Tisdale wrote. “Classy move neighbor!”

The tweet drew outrage from Tisdale’s 13.1 million followers, some of whom left derisive comments about Smith’s films. However, many others reprimanded her for the public accusation, saying that she should have taken this up with Smith personally, particularly if they are “neighbors.”

“Maybe leave a note? This is an inappropriate way to do this,” wrote actor Diedrich Bader, who is appearing in Smith’s upcoming film Jay and Silent Bob Reboot.

It was not long before Smith himself responded. The director is famously candid and good-natured, and he diffused the online confrontation with an apology and a quick joke.

“Apologies – I drive like Cruella de Vil in the Hills!” Smith wrote. “However, I *did* do a courtesy stop. Then when you pulled away first, I was like ‘That’s soooo Sharpay…’”

The whole ordeal went offline after that, but Smith later revealed that Tisdale actually had stopped by his house in person to make amends. The director even included a screenshot of a note reading “I forgot to ask for a selfie” in the sudden interaction.

“So the incredibly sweet [Ashley Tisdale] stopped by my house and tried to apologize,” Smith tweeted late on Saturday night. I assured her that *I’m* the one who was driving like a Wildcat. Also told her I’d sent my kid our Tweets. HQ’s response: ‘We saw Ashley in High School Musical Live!‘ Ashley was like ‘Oh, maaan…’”

Smith’s daughter, Harley Quinn is a rising musician and actress herself, and likely a childhood admirer of Tisdale. Smith showed a surprising fluency in Tisdale’s list of credits, referencing the High School musical athletic team the Wildcats in his tweet.

It looks like all is well between the two celebrities, although we may not hear Tisdale’s life story on any of Smith’s podcasts any time soon. Tisdale has a role on the upcoming CBS comedy Carol’s Second Act, premiering this fall. Smith’s new film Jay and Silent Bob Reboot is due out later this year.