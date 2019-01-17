HGTV’s ‘Good Bones’ Star Mina Starsiak Shows off Growing Baby Bump

Good Bones personality Mina Starsiak-Hawk gave fans an up-close look at her baby bump this week while at the Kiawah Island golf resort in South Carolina this week.

The first post came on Monday, with the HGTV home renovator relaxing under the shade while wearing a bikini, sunhat and glasses.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It’s the shady life for this lady alllll week,” the Indianapolis native wrote in the caption.

On Friday, Starsiak posted a video to her account of the camera fixed squarely on her stomach, showing “Baby Hawk” giving a big kick.

“Baby Hawk is bustin’ a move today at the beach,” she wrote. “That’s where the booty is so looks like we’ve got a rump shaker! It’s the wildest; not sure I’ll ever get used to seeing this!”

Starsiak and husband Stephen Hawk announced the pregnancy this past February with a hilarious fake film poster titled “Hawk Party of 6,” featuring Hawk reading a book titled “Dude, You’re Gonna Be a Dad” and Starsiak biting into a slice of pizza while wearing a shirt reading “It’s not a food baby.”

With the baby arriving this August, this will be the couple’s first child, though they often joke that they’re already the parents of their three dogs — Beatrice, Frank and Sophie.

“[Stephen] and I are [super] excited to finally announce…. Baby Hawk coming 2018!!!!” Starsiak captioned the poster. “We’re thrilled for this first baby journey and that we’re going to be able to share it all with YOU! Special episode of our forever home build for baby is in the works!!!! Stay tuned!!!”

Starsiak hosts her HGTV show along with her mother Karen E. Laine as they renovate the Broad Ripple district of Indianapolis, Indiana. Following the baby news, the 33-year-old surprised her mother in a special video filmed by the network.

“I wanted to do something a little creative, and people will always say, ‘When’s the baby chick coming?’” she said in an interview with the network. “I had a local woodworker make the Two Chicks (her and Laine’s business is called Two Chicks & a Hammer) logo, and there’s a puzzle piece where the baby chick will go next.”

The network itself showed its support for the couple, writing in a statement, “We wish them the best of everything.”