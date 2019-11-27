‘Hell’s Kitchen’, ‘MasterChef’ Host and Celebrity Chef Gary Rhodes’ Death at 59 Has Social Media Mourning

Hell’s Kitchen and MasterChef fans are mourning the loss of TV personality and celebrity chef Gary Rhodes following his death at the age of 59. After Rhodes’ family confirmed news of his passing early Wednesday morning, stating that his wife, Jennie, was by his side at the time, fans and others in the cooking world took to social media to pay their respects.

We lost a fantastic chef today in Gary Rhodes. He was a chef who put British Cuisine on the map. Sending all the love and prayers to your wife and kids. You’ll be missed Gx pic.twitter.com/RRWlWhjup8 — Gordon Ramsay (@GordonRamsay) November 27, 2019

“So very sad to waken to the news of the passing of [Gary Rhodes],” one person wrote. “He truly was one of the leaders of that generation of chefs that helped drag Britain’s culinary scene from the dark ages. Rhodes 24 was always one of my favorite restaurants.”

“Aww my first ever memories of watching a chef on tv and connecting with the food they were cooking was [Gary Rhodes],” another fan shared. “Always loved his accent too! [RIP Gary Rhodes].”

Sad to hear about Gary Rhodes passing. He was one of the old school tv chefs of the 90’s with a host of restaurants world wide. Also made me want to gel my hair up from the age of about 6 ☺️✌🏻 pic.twitter.com/maOISdvr5c — Andrew Aitchison (@ThatGuyAitcho) November 27, 2019

“I’m deeply shocked and hugely saddened to hear the tragic news about Gary Rhodes. He is one of the greatest British chefs who almost single-handedly put British food on the world stage. Taking simple ingredients, embracing classic dishes & making something world class,” one person wrote. “Many chefs have been through his kitchen, myself included. I consider it to be an honour to have stood alongside him at the pass. My thoughts go out to family and close friends for their huge loss.”

“So so sad to hear about Gary Rhodes. His banana and syrup loaf was the first thing I baked all on my own. The pages are stuck together with syrup,” another shared. “So much love to his family [Gary Rhodes].”

God bless you Gary. I was so lucky to meet you on several occasions. What a gent. The finest Christmas dinner I ever had was cooked by the great man. Will never forget it. Rest in peace Mr Rhodes. #garyrhodes @marydevgrace pic.twitter.com/QAZvSAetGE — Glenn Wadsworth (@glenn_wadsworth) November 27, 2019

Born in London and having grown up in Kent, Rhodes passed away while in Dubai with his family at his side, according to a statement.

“The Rhodes family are deeply saddened to announce the passing of beloved husband, father and brother, Gary Rhodes OBE. Gary passed away last evening at the age of 59, with his beloved wife Jennie by his side,” the statement from Rhodes’ family, released to The Guardian, reads.

At this time, a cause of death has not been announced.

Rhodes got his as a celebrity chef after training at a college in Thanet. He then became head chef at the Castle hotel in Taunton at the age of 26, obtaining its Michelin star, and in the 1990s, he returned to London and launched several restaurants. Rhodes also hosted TV shows including MasterChef, MasterChef USA, his own series Rhodes Around Britain, and the first two seasons of the original MasterChef USA on PBS in 2000 and 2001.