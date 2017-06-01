‘Hills’ Star Heidi Montag Reveals Baby Bump Pic, Dishes On Spencer Pratt Being A Dad

Heidi Montag says Spencer Pratt is going to be a fantastic father. The former Hills star opened up about her pregnancy and gushed about her husband becoming a dad.

“Spencer is going to bring a lot of strength. I think that he’s very loving. He’s very loyal. He has a great heart. He’s very genuine. He’s smart. He’s got a great heart,” Montag said during an interview with E! News.

Heidi and Spencer tied the knot back in 2009, and the 30-year-old Laguna Beach alum says that her pregnancy was “years in the making.”

While Heidi is confident that her hubby will be a great father, she also dished on the kind of mom she wants to be. She said she “wants to be the ultimate mom” for her baby on the way.

Heidi has previously revealed that she is having a boy but admitted that her man wanted to have a girl. Spencer told her he wanted to have a “little Heidi.” However, the two of them are mainly concerned with having a healthy baby.

“It was in my heart to have a boy,” the former star of MTV’s The Hills said while talking to Us Weekly earlier this year. “I thought Spencer really used to want a boy, and then a few months ago we had a conversation where he said, ‘Let’s just make sure it’s healthy. Boy or girl, I don’t care.’”

“I hope to have a little girl one day, but for my first child, I really wanted a son. I’m hoping to God that we don’t just have one, but if we do, I wanted a son. I thought it’d be a more natural bond for Spencer since he and his dad are so close,” Montag said.

Heidi has already started planning on the adventures she wants to take with her son.

“I’m excited to take him to Disneyland and to see if he’s into dinosaurs, Mickey Mouse or ballerinas—it can be anything,” the MTV star said. “Maybe he’ll be the best dancer!”

Because this is her first child, Heidi reached out to her Hills co-stars Audrina Patridge and Kristin Cavallari for some mommy advice.

“I obviously asked both of them for advice,” Montag said. “Kristin sent me a whole list of baby things you need in the first few months, which has been really helpful.”