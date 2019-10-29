Heidi Klum Posts Topless Witch Hat Bedroom Photo for Halloween

Heidi Klum is famous for her love of Halloween, and now the supermodel has taken to Instagram to post a topless bedroom photo of herself in a witch hat, in celebration of the upcoming spooky holiday. In the photo, Klum is seen sitting in bed with blankets covering her, though her bare back is visible, revealing that she is not wearing a top. What Klum is donning, however, is a Moschino brand witch hat.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 27, 2019 at 10:24am PDT

Many of Klum’s fans and followers have been commenting on the post, with one saying the photo is “very nice,” and another complimenting her hat.

Someone else called her the “Halloween Queen,” while a fourth follower referred to her as the “Good Witch of the West.”

Klum later followed that photo up with a video post of herself using a devilish-nun image filter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 27, 2019 at 3:54pm PDT

Klum always has fans wondering what her brilliantly elaborate Halloween costume will be, as for many years now she has been the talk of the season when it comes to celebrity costumes.

Her first major Halloween party was in 2000, which makes this year’s bash the 20th anniversary, and she recently told ET that she means to go all out.

“I’m gonna do something very, very special,” she revealed. “I’m trying to do something very special on that day, because it’s 20 years already. I can’t believe it! 20 years ago, I thought, ‘There is no real cool party in New York City and someone has to do this.’ And so I did.”

Klum also has no intentions of slowing down either, as she added, “Why not [do it another 20 years]? Why stop the fun when you get older?” she asked. “I think we should have more fun when we get older!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Oct 26, 2019 at 9:55am PDT

She later teased her costume for this year, saying, “I’m going to have a very hard time walking, and it’s going to take a really long time putting it together,” then adding that she never actually tries her full costumes on ahead of time due to the complex nature of them.

“I never try it before [Halloween], all the different prosthetics, because it cost a lot of money and to make these pieces takes hours,” she said. “Sometimes I sit there for 10 to 12 hours. When I turned myself into a really old woman, it took like, 12 hours, so you don’t really rehearse any of this stuff. You do it on the day and you hope that it works out. So far it always did, but you never know. Fingers and toes crossed!”

