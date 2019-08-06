Heidi Klum Fan Compares Her Husband Tom Kaulitz to Jason Momoa in Eerily Similar Photo

Heidi Klum and husband Tom Kaulitz walked down the aisle on Saturday to a breathtaking backdrop in Capri, Italy. The couple legally married back in February after Kaulitz proposed two months prior.

Klum shared a few snapshots of the evening on her social media pages, which included her strapless white gown and white veil. Oh, and her Aquaman-look-alike husband that left a few of her followers comparing Kaulitz to Jason Momoa.

View this post on Instagram Danke Bill für das schöne Foto ❤️

Kaulitz, 29, is a guitarist in the German rock band, Tokio Hotel. The band was formed in 2001 by Tom and his brother, Bill Kaulitz.

On the other hand, Momoa is fresh off stardom from DC’s Aquaman as well as having played Khal Drogo for 10 episodes on Game of Thrones. Momoa also starred in Justice League and appeared in Batman v. Superman: Dawn of Justice.

I’m getting some Jason Momoa vibes from Tom Kaulitz lately. — Maris (@Mariskat) August 2, 2019

Ironically, enough, some digging around on Klum’s Instagram last December saw the couple attend a movie the night before New Year’s Eve.

The movie they saw? Aquaman, of course.

It’s a pretty fair comparison when looking at the two side-by-side. The long, flowing hair is clearly a match between the two, as well as the facial hair. That’s about where the similarities end, though.

Momoa is 40 years old, was born in Hawaii and packs on a more muscular frame. Although, some people would tell you that Momoa may have let himself go a bit in his down time.

As for Klum, the 46 year old continues to shine in the spotlight as she produces and stars in Project Runway. Klum, who appeared on the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue in 1999, was previously married on two separate occasions. She said yes to Ric Pipino in 1997 before the couple split in 2002. Three years later, Klum and Seal tied the knot and would go on to be together for nine years.

The latest wedding between Klum and her new beau took place on the Christina O. yacht. The luxury boat can hold up to 250 people and goes for a cool $634,000 per week. Klum’s four children, ranging in age from nine to 15, were all in attendance, as well.