Heidi Klum Exquisitely Models Thigh-High Boots During 'Germany's Next Topmodel' Visit

Heidi Klum rocked thigh-high boots on Germany's Next Topmodel and took to social media to show off her fabulous look. The former Victoria's Secret model looked gorgeous as ever rocking a zip-up sweatshirt and lacey, high-heel boots. In the photo she posted to Instagram, she was sitting down on a stage giving her fans a perfect view of how gorgeous her shoes and outfit were, captioning it, "LOVE you [Jeremy Scott] YOU are a GENIUS [star emoji] [Moschino]." Klum used a heart emoji in replace of the "O" in "LOVE."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum)

She also posted a boomerang to her grid as well, showing off her comfy, yet fashionable outfit from the back. The mom-of-four turned off her comments on both photos so that her followers were not able to air their thoughts on her post. On the designers page, a repost of her photos was shared with followers, except a picture of Klum with her kids was also shared, leaving fans overwhelmed with joy.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Moschino (@moschino)

Just a few days before, Klum shared a rare photo of her with her kids when she and her family took a trip to Berlin, Germany. Over the weekend, Klum and her husband Tom Kaulitz enjoyed a family outing and shared moments of their time in a slideshow to social media. Klum is the mom to four children: Leni, 16; Henry, 15; Johan, 14, and Lou, 11, all of whom she shares with ex-husband Seal.

Their family outing across the pond was a pretty big deal because it follows the emergency motion Klum filed in August claiming that Seal wouldn't let their children travel to Europe with her for work due to the coronavirus pandemic. However, just a week after the filing, the couple came to an agreement that would allow her to travel with their mom according to PEOPLE. The agreement stated that before and after their trip, the 57-year-old dad will be granted "expanded time" with them. He is also allowed to visit them at any point in time while they're in Germany and states that Klum "shall cooperate and work together to make arrangements for."

If borders were to shut again due to COVID-19, Klum is to "immediately make arrangements in an effort to return home with the children before the borders close." Since their departure from the states, it seems as though Klum and her kids are all having a great time abroad.