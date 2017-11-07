Heidi Klum Shows off Stunning Body in Poolside Bikini Snap

Heidi Klum is enjoying some time off in the Caribbean and she is treating her Instagram followers to multiple looks at her toned bikini body. The America’s Got Talent host took to social media on Monday to reveal several posts as she splashed around in the pool and frolicked on the beach.

Todays office @heidiklumintimates #swimwear @rankinarchive @lindahaymakeup @wendyiles_hair 👙☀️ A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Nov 4, 2017 at 2:29pm PDT

“Today’s office,” she captioned the post.

In the video, the 44-year-old mother of four emerges from the infinity pool overlooking the ocean. Klum whips her head to the side as her blonde locks swing over her shoulder.

The supermodel also tagged “Heidi Klum Intimates” in the post indicating that she is modeling one of her own bathing suits in the clip.

Klum has been taking a break from filming next year’s season of Germany’s Next Top Model. She has been spending her time on the beaches of the Dominican Republic.

In another video posted on Monday, Klum ditches the pool for the beach.

😊☀️👙🌴💦🌈 A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on Nov 6, 2017 at 3:37pm PST

The Boomerang video shows the German-born beauty splashing in and out of the water. With a rainbow hanging in the sky, Klum flaunts her physique in a brown string bikini.

After posting the videos on Instagram, thousands of Klum’s fans took to the comments section to express their reaction to the clips.

“Such a beauty both inside and outside,” one person wrote.

“Beautiful as ever,” another commented.