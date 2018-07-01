Heather Locklear Will Reportedly Undergo Long-Term Mental Health, Substance Abuse Treatment

Heather Locklear’s recent wave of health concerns may have reached their tipping point, as the actress is reportedly entering a long-term treatment program.

According to TMZ, sources close to the Melrose Place alum’s family said that she is set to enter a “long-term facility” to treat various mental health and substance abuse problems in her life.

This treatment will allegedly begin when Locklear is transferred out of the unnamed Los Angeles-based hospital’s psychiatric ward where she is currently being treated.

The outlet reports that doctors treating the 56-year-old actress have “painted a clear picture” of Locklear’s issues through their evaluations. They allegedly believe her issues step equally from both mental health issues and a substance abuse problem, with mental health said to play a more prominent role.

Locklear is said to be cooperating with medical officials and her family as they push her to enter long-term care, which she has allegedly agreed to enter.

The report also adds that there are no plans for Locklear’s loved ones to obtain a conservatorship over Locklear’s affairs.

Locklear has been hospitalized since Monday afternoon. Around 3:00 p.m. Monday, deputies and paramedics were called to Locklear’ s home to treat a possible overdose. After their arrival, she was transported to Las Robles Hospital & Medical Center.

That arrest came less than 24 hours after Locklear was arrested for battery on a police officer and an EMT. On Sunday, responders arrived at Locklear’s residence for a call about her being heavily intoxicated.

Upon their arrival, Locklear is said to have become “extremely agitated” as officers and medical professionals tried to treat her. She then reportedly punched a deputy and kicked an EMT, which lead to an arrest.

Furthermore, on June 17 Locklear was hospitalized allegedly assaulting her parents and threatening to kill herself. The actress is said to have choked her mother, hit her father and then began frantically searching for a gun to end her own life.

Earlier in the year, Locklear was in even more legal trouble. She obtained four counts of battery on an officer and one count of resisting arrest, among other charges stemming from a Feb. 25 incident where Locklear reportedly told officers, “If you ever come back to my house I will shoot you.”

After that moment, Sheriff Keith Hall sought out a warrant to search her property, cited her mental instability, likelihood of future police response to her home and a registered gun in her name.

“Deputies have responded to her residence in regards to Locklear being reported as a suicidal subject,” Hall wrote. “Based on my training and experience, suicidal people have been known to commit ‘suicide by cop,’ where the subject intentionally provokes a lethal force encounter to force police to shoot him as a method of suicide. Due to the history of past police responses, there’s a high probability the police will respond again to Locklear’s home in the future.”

Locklear has plead not guilty to all charges related to that case and has not responded to reports about her hospitalization.

Photo Credit: Getty Images / Jennifer Graylock