Timeline of Heather Locklear’s Recent Troubles

Heather Locklear has seen better days. The 56-year-old actress has been making headlines in months past for multiple arrests and hospitalizations, with authorities even going so far to classify her Los Angeles home as a “hazard” after multiple altercations with police.

Below is a general overview and timeline of Locklear’s recent legal and mental health troubles. The Dynasty and Melrose Place star has struggled with substance abuse in the past, and by 2017 had spent time in rehabilitation facilities five times.

February 2018: Arrested for domestic violence, battery in February

Ventura County Sheriff's Department releases booking photo for Heather Locklear after domestic violence/battery arrest

Five months after Locklear was hospitalized with minor injuries in a car crash in which police said alcohol and drugs were not a factor, she was arrested for domestic violence and battery on a police officer at her Thousand Oaks home.

According to the 911 call, Locklear’s brother found Locklear and her boyfriend fighting, so he called 911. Thousand Oaks police confirmed she had been arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and assault on an officer, but did not say who she allegedly attacked.

Hours after her arrest, Locklear’s boyfriend, Chris Heisser, was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence. Officers pulled him over on the 101 Freeway and blew a .19 and .20 blood alcohol level on a breathalyzer.

February 2018: Friends says she ‘spiraled out of control’

Following her February arrest, sources close to Locklear told Entertainment Tonight that she had been “spiraling out of control” prior to her arrest.

“Heather has been spiraling out of control lately,” the source said. “We realize Heather has had problems with drinking and drugs before, but she was really getting back on track.”

Another source close to Locklear told PEOPLE that she has struggled with depression, anxiety and substance abuse for years, calling it a disease. The source added that friends have been encouraging the actress to seek help again.

“She has to be ready to fix it herself,” the insider said. “She knows help is available, she’s sought it out before, but you can’t force anybody to get help.”

March 2018: Enters rehab, home searched by police

Locklear entered a rehab facility in March in the wake of her arrest, in which she was reportedly intoxicated and threatened police. During the incident, she apparently told officers, “If you ever come back to my house I will shoot you,” according to TMZ.

Police also feared that she intended to commit “suicide by cop” in which suicidal subjects “intentionally provoke a lethal force encounter to force police to shoot [them] as a method of suicide,” according to Ventura County Sheriff Keith Hall.

“Her threat to shoot police the next time they respond to her home, coupled with her erratic, aggressive behavior toward law-enforcement, and the fact that there is a record that Locklear does own a firearm presents a legitimate threat to law enforcement,” Hall said.

That threat was enough for police to issue a search warrant for her home, looking for a handgun registered in her name or any other weapons. The hours-long search turned up nothing.

Tom Dunlevy, the Ventura County District Attorney, told PEOPLE that Locklear can no longer own a firearm.

April 2018: Pleads not guilty to assaulting police officers

In April, after Locklear completed her rehab stint, she pleaded not guilty to the slew of charges, which include four counts of battery on an officer and one count of resisting arrest.

The next hearing in the case, a pre-trial conference, was scheduled for June.

May 2018: Seen with boyfriend for first time since rehab

Locklear and Heisser were spotted together for the first time since Locklear completed her two-month stint in rehab in May, reportedly heading to an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting.

The reunion between the two reportedly came as a disappointment to Locklear’s family, who does not approve.

“Heather came out of rehab and went straight back into the arms of Chris Heisser,” a source told the Daily Mail, adding that “they are like oil and water, fighting nonstop.” The source also claimed that Locklear’s family was hoping that she and Heisser would split up some time soon.

June 2018: Hospitalized after suicide threat

Almost a month after she was seen going to an AA meeting with Heisser, police and firefighters responded to a disturbance at Locklear’s home in which she was reportedly suicidal and violent.

During the incident that prompted a family member to call 911, she reportedly wanted a gun to “shoot herself” with, but did not have access to any weapons. She also reportedly threatened to “shoot deputies” during the incident, The Blast reported at the time.

She was transported to a nearby hospital where she was placed on psychiatric evaluation for an undisclosed amount of time. Authorities treated the incident as a “medical” situation, not “criminal.”

June 2018: Home declared a ‘hazard’

After the several incidents with police and other emergency responders on Locklear’s property turned dangerous, the Ventura County Fire Department designated the Thousand Oaks home a “hazard.”

A fire department incident report released by the Daily Mail detailed that the property was considered a hazardous location to emergency responders. The report also revealed that after her arrest, Locklear was hospitalized at Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center and then later transferred to a psychiatric ward in Ventura County.

June 2018: Arrested for battery on a police officer

Heather Locklear's mugshot released following her arrest Sunday night for allegedly attacking a police officer and an EMT.

Locklear was arrested late on June 24 for battery on a police officer. She was taken into custody and booked on two counts of misdemeanor battery upon an officer and emergency personnel.

Police had been responding to a 911 disturbance call, with law enforcement sources felling TMZ that Locklear was heavily intoxicated and “extremely agitated” when police showed up, punching a deputy and kicking an EMT while paramedics were caring for her.

She was released the next morning on $20,000 bail.

June 2018: Hospitalized in possible overdose

Hours after she was released from jail, Locklear was arrested once again in what PEOPLE reports was a possible overdose. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies and paramedics responded to her home to treat her for the possible overdose.

Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Garo Kuredjiann said that deputies responded to assist EMTs on a “medical call” that occurred at her address around 3 p.m. on the day she was released from jail. TMZ reported that by 7 p.m. she was “stable” and getting necessary treatment.