Heather Locklear’s Home Declared a ‘Hazard’ After Altercations With Police

Heather Locklear’s home has reportedly been designated a “hazard” by the Ventura County Fire Department due to several incidents that took place at the property.

The Melrose Place alum was hospitalized Sunday afternoon after police responded to an incident at her mansion in which she was allegedly threatening to end her life.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to The Daily Mail, Locklear’s mother Diane called 911 — telling the operator that the actress was presenting erratic behavior, violent and was looking for a gun to shoot herself.

A previous incident in February ended with Locklear being arrested following an altercation with boyfriend Chris Heisser and she was booked on charges of domestic battery and battery on a police officer.

Due to these incidents, the Thousands Oaks property is now reportedly considered a hazardous location, according to an incident report by the fire department released by the outlet.

The report, which also documented Sunday’s incident, also revealed Locklear was hospitalized at Los Robles Hospital and Medical Center and later allegedly transferred to a psychiatric ward in Ventura County.

The designation news comes hours after a police report surfaced claiming officers who responded to the call from Locklear’s home were warned the actress had “previously threatened to shoot deputies and has one handgun registered to her.”

However, the incident was not investigated as a crime and dispatch audio showed law enforcement calling Locklear a “suicidal subject.”

Due to her February arrest, however, she was banned from owning a gun. A reality that might have saved her life Sunday.

The troubled actress made headlines due to her problems in recent months, after her arrest she spent two months in rehab and was hopeful for long-term sobriety. However, many raised red flags after she immediately got back together with Heisser following her stint in the rehab facility.

“Her family wants to see her focus on her health and sobriety and once that’s in place, she can then start fresh with a new man,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Right now, Heather is sober and she is in therapy. She is taking it one day at a time.”

Sources close to Locklear, however, felt that Heisser was a negative influence on her mindset and sobriety.

“Heather came out of rehab and went straight back into the arms of Chris Heisser,” they said. “They are like oil and water, fighting nonstop.”

Locklear’s reps have not commented publicly on the incident as of Wednesday evening.