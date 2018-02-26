Heather Locklear’s Boyfriend Charged With DUI Hours After Her Arrest

Heather Locklear‘s boyfriend, Chris Heisser, was arrested early Monday morning for allegedly driving under the influence, hours after Locklear was arrested for domestic violence.

According to TMZ‘s law enforcement sources, Heisser was arrested at 12:43 a.m. Monday by the California State Highway Patrol. He was seen driving slowly on the 101 Freeway. Officers pulled him over and his breathalyzer tests showed a blood alcohol level of .19 and .20. He was cited and later released.

Locklear was arrested Sunday night for domestic violence and battery on a police officer after her brother called 911 to report her fighting with Heisser. She was reportedly combative with three Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies, and she faces three counts of misdemeanor battery on a police officer.

A Ventura County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson told E! News that Locklear was “uncooperative” with deputies.

“We conducted an investigation into the original call of the domestic disturbance and determined she had battered her boyfriend. She was arrested for felony domestic battery and three counts of misdemeanor battery on a peace officer. She claimed prior to our arrival that she had been battered or injured. Although we did not see any evidence of that, out of an abundance of caution, she was transported to a hospital for evaluation,” the spokesperson said.

Locklear was released at 5:48 a.m. and posted $20,000 bail. She will be back in court on Mar. 13.

Locklear is best known for her TV roles on Dynasty, Melrose Place and Spin City, but has faced legal troubles in recent years. In 2011, the LAPD was dispatched to her home after she had an alleged physical altercation with her boyfriend at the time, Jack Wagner.

Locklear also did a stint in rehab last year and was hospitalized last fall after a car accident.

The actress was previously married to musician Tommy Lee from 1986 to 1993 and Bon Jovi guitarist Richie Sambora from 1994 to 2007. She most recently appeared in an episode of ABC’s Fresh Off the Boat.

