Heather Locklear’s Boyfriend Arrested on DUI Charges

Following a DUI arrest, Chris Heisser, the boyfriend of Heather Locklear, has been charged with four misdemeanors.

Heisser, a 56-year-old contractor and former AMA motocross racer, was arrested back in February by the California State Highway Patrol in Thousand Oaks, California.

Videos by PopCulture.com

At the time he was simply cited and released, but now, following the charges, he will have to appear in court for an arraignment on Thursday, April 26, according to Entertainment Tonight.

Heisser’s February arrest came only hours after Locklear herself arrested after battering multiple law enforcement officers who were responding to a domestic violence call at her home.

A previous report on Locklear’s arrest cited a source close to the situation who said, “Heather has been spiraling out of control lately. We realize Heather has had problems with drinking and drugs before, but she was really getting back on track.”

“Her friends and family are telling her it is time to go back to rehab,” the source added. “She needs it badly. It’s sad she lets things get this out of control before she gets help.”

“When the police arrived, Heather was irate. She was furious her brother got the police involved and she was in no state to be able to have a normal thinking conversation. She was out of control. She was screaming at the police and went on the attack. She physically fought the police and they had to handcuff her to control her,” the source continued.

“There were marks all over her boyfriend’s face, so they had no choice but to take her into custody. They said she seemed unstable and they wanted to take her for a psychological evaluation,” the source went on to say.

Finally, the source said that Locklear “was freaking out and texting her brother non-stop and wasn’t making sense,” adding, “She grew up in Thousand Oaks and really did well in Hollywood, so she is the sweetheart of the family and they all rally around her. Her brother immediately headed over to the house. When he arrived, she and her boyfriend were fighting. It was a terrible scene.”

Many have come out to show their support for Locklear in the wake of her legal issue, with her former Melrose Place co-star Josie Bissett being one of those offering “love and support.”

While speaking to reporters, Bissette was asked if she had any contact with Locklear, to which she replied, “No, no, I’m not [still in touch with Locklear].”

She added that she was aware one of their other co-stars, Jack Wagner, who was engaged to Locklear for a short time in 2011, was still in touch with the star. “But yeah, I just love her, she’s just such a cool girl and funny and smart, and I just hope that things come around,” Bissett later added.