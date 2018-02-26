Heather Locklear Arrested for Domestic Violence, Battery

Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night for domestic violence and battery on a police officer. Deputies responded Sunday night to a domestic violence report at a home in Thousand Oaks, California.

During the arrest she allegedly became combative with a police officer, resulting in her arrest on three counts of misdemeanor battery on a peace officer.

According to the 911 call, Locklear’s brother found Locklear and her boyfriend fighting at her home. Her brother called 911.

Capt. Dean Cook of the Thousand Oaks Police Department told The Hollywood Reporter that Locklear was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and assault on an officer, but police aren’t saying who she allegedly attacked in the home. She was booked into the Ventura County Jail and is no longer in custody, Cook said.

The 56-year-old Melrose Place alum has struggled with substance abuse in the past, most recently returning for her fifth stint in rehab last year. In the past, she has been arrested on DUI charges.

In September, Locklear was hospitalized after a car crash in Thousand Oaks. She sustained non-threatening injuries and police say neither drugs nor alcohol were involved in the crash.

Locklear isn’t the only Melrose Place star making headlines Monday morning; her co-star, Jamie Luner has been accused of sexual misconduct with an underage male, TMZ reports.

Law enforcement sources said that a police report was filed with the LAPD by a 30-year-old male who alleged that Luner had performed oral sex on him in 1998 when he was 16. Luner would have been 26 at the time, and the Daily Mail reports that she also would have been dating then-boyfriend Johnny Braz.

The alleged relationship between Luner and the man is unclear. Police are investigating the report, although the statute of limitations in California has run out for the alleged assault.

Luner is best known for her role as Lexi Sterling on Melrose Place until the series ended in 1999. The 46-year-old has also appeared on television shows including Two and a Half Men, Criminal Minds and All My Children.