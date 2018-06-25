Heather Locklear Arrested for Battery on Police Officer, EMT

Heather Locklear was arrested Sunday night in Los Angeles for battery on a police officer, TMZ reports. The 56-year-old actress was reportedly taken into custody shortly before midnight and booked for two counts of misdemeanor battery upon an officer and emergency personnel.

Police were responding to a 911 call for a disturbance, with law enforcement sources telling the news outlet that Locklear was heavily intoxicated when a family member called the police. She was reportedly “extremely agitated” when police showed up and punched a deputy and later kicked an EMT while paramedics were caring for her.

She is being held on $20,000 bail.

The news of her arrest comes after she was placed on an involuntary psychiatric hold last week after allegedly choking her mother and attacking her father, TMZ reports. It marks the second time this year that she has been arrested for battery on a police officer.

The Melrose Place actress previously pleaded not guilty to four counts of battery on an officer and one count of resisting arrest in April following her February arrest in which she apparently told officers, “If you ever come back to my house I will shoot you.”

Locklear checked into a rehabilitation facility in the wake of that arrest, during which she was allegedly intoxicated. At the time, sources close to her said that she was “spiraling out of control.”

Since then, she was hospitalized earlier in June after police responded to an incident at her mansion in which she was allegedly suicidal and threatening to end her life. The Daily Mail reports that Locklear’s mother, Diana, called 911 and told the operator that Locklear was exhibiting erratic behavior, was violent and was looking for a gun with which to shoot herself. She was banned from owning a gun following her February arrest.

Due to her recent arrests, Locklear’s Thousand Oaks property is now reportedly considered a hazardous location by emergency responders, according to an incident report by the fire department. Last week’s incident was not investigated as a crime, however, and dispatch audio showed law enforcement calling Locklear a “suicidal subject.”

Sources close to Locklear felt that her boyfriend, Chris Heisser, was a negative influence on her mindset and sobriety after she completed nearly two months in rehab following her February arrest, and her family was reportedly disappointed when she immediately got back together with him following rehab.

“Heather came out of rehab and went straight back into the arms of Chris Heisser,” a source told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “They are like oil and water, fighting nonstop.”

“Her family wants to see her focus on her health and sobriety and once that’s in place, she can then start fresh with a new man,” the source said. “Right now, Heather is sober and she is in therapy. She is taking it one day at a time.”