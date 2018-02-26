Source: Heather Locklear ‘Spiraled out of Control’ Ahead of Arrest

Following her arrest on Sunday night for alleged domestic violence and three counts of misdemeanor battery of a police office, sources have come out reporting that Locklear’s friends have been concerned about the 56-year-old actress for months.

“Heather has been spiraling out of control lately,” one source told Entertainment Tonight. “We realize Heather has had problems with drinking and drugs before, but she was really getting back on track.”

Locklear had been in and out of rehab for drug addiction five times as of early 2017, but the course said the friends wanted her to go back yet again.

“Her friends and family are telling her it is time to go back to rehab,” the source added. “She needs it badly. It’s sad she lets things get this out of control before she gets help.”

Authorities reported to Locklear’s house in Thousand Oaks, California, on Sunday night after her brother called 911 while she was fighting with her boyfriend.

“When the police arrived, Heather was irate. She was furious her brother got the police involved and she was in no state to be able to have a normal thinking conversation. She was out of control. She was screaming at the police and went on the attack. She physically fought the police and they had to handcuff her to control her. There were marks all over her boyfriend’s face, so they had no choice but to take her into custody. They said she seemed unstable and they wanted to take her for a psychological evaluation,” the source said.

According to the source, the Melrose Place actress sees the arrest as “rock bottom.”

“She was freaking out and texting her brother nonstop and wasn’t making sense,” the source said. “She grew up in Thousand Oaks and really did well in Hollywood, so she is the sweetheart of the family and they all rally around her. Her brother immediately headed over to the house. When he arrived, she and her boyfriend were fighting. It was a terrible scene.”

According to Capt. Dean Cook of the Thousand Oaks Police Department, Locklear was booked into the Ventura County Jail and is no longer in custody.