Haylie Duff Reveals Summer Plans With Family, Living in Texas (Exclusive)

Haylie Duff is ready to spend some quality time with her family during the summer. The 38-year-old is engaged to Matt Rosenberg, and the couple share two daughters. PopCulture.com spoke exclusively to Duff about how she's partnering with Keebler to have a closer bond with her family.

It really spoke to me, just as a mom and a parent in general, because this is exactly how I feel all the time throughout the summers with my kids," Duff exclusively told PopCulture about Keebler's first-ever Magic is Here campaign. "And, honestly, just on a day-to-day basis, I'm like, 'How do I make these special little moments for my kids?' And they don't always have to be really big, over-the-top things. They can just be in the evenings making dinner and say, 'Girls, put your iPads down. Come help me cook dinner.' Or, 'Let's go outside and eat dinner, set up an outdoor dinner tonight.' Just little things, that they go, 'What? We're going to eat outside tonight? We're setting up an outside campout?' Those little memories for them really stand out. And sometimes life just gets so busy and we're just on a constant rat race all the time that we don't always stop to make those little moments."

Duff also shared some of the things her family has been doing during the early days of summer. "We're doing a lot of pool time," she said. "We're spending some time around the barbecue. I honestly got inspired by this backyard movie night giveaway thing that they're doing. I'm going to try to set up one of those in my house. We're just trying to get outside more. I'm trying to get my kids off of screens and iPads. And I really need to work on teaching them how to ride a bike. We're slow to do that. So that's on my checklist this summer."

The 4th of July is right around the corner, and Duff said the family was planning to go to her dad's house for the holiday. "He lives in a little, small town here in Texas, and they do a really over-the-top 4th of July with fireworks, and decorate golf cart parades, and all the little small-town stuff," Duff revealed. "My dad normally barbecues or puts some type of meat out on a smoker. So we get silly and we wear bobble headband things, and we just do all the small-town 4th of July stuff. And my kids love it. I love it. It's how I grew up doing the 4th of July. It's hopefully how my kids will get to remember it."

Duff and her family moved to Austin, Texas during the pandemic after spending most of her life in Los Angeles. And while Duff enjoyed her time in Hollywood, she is happy being back in the state where she grew up.

"It works for us, we're so happy here. We were so happy there too," Duff explained. "It's very different here. It's a lot slower-paced here. It's a lot more relaxed here. I feel like, you know, you go to the grocery store and somebody's like, 'How are you today?' And you're like And you're like, 'Oh, I'm good.' And they're like, 'Oh, well, what are you doing today?' And you're like, 'Oh, you really want to know.' You're like, 'Oh, okay.' It's just different. And it took a little bit of adjusting to that slowdown a bit when we first moved, and now when I go back to LA, it's an adjustment to pick back up into that faster pace.