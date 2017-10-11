Cops Hit Harvey Weinstein’s House After Suicide Threat

Harvey Weinstein was reportedly so “suicidal and depressed” over his recent scandals that his 22-year-old daughter, Remy, had to call the police.

TMZ reports she contacted authorities after the two got into a major argument at her home.

The disgraced Weinstein Company exec let the dispute spill into the street and yelled “You’re making it worse” at her. He then started flagging down passing cars and begged for a ride.

Remy contacted authorities and convinced her father to go back indoors. However, when police arrived at 10:30 a.m., Harvey had already left the premises.

Remy told police about her father’s “suicidal and depressed” feelings during her initial call, but deflected those comments when police arrived. She marked the incident off a “family dispute.”

Weinstein is still in Los Angeles, but reportedly plans to leave and head to a rehabilitation facility some time Wednesday.

This incident comes after the Hollywood heavyweight was faced with numerous sexual assault and harassment allegations. He was ousted from TWC and numerous celebrities have condemned his actions.

This is a developing story.