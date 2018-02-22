Gwyneth Paltrow Personally Invited Harvey Weinstein to Her Home Last Summer

Amid the dozens of sexual misconduct allegations against him, Harvey Weinstein is starting to name-drop various women in Hollywood who he says have supported him throughout his career. One of those women? Gwyneth Paltrow, who The Blast reports invited Weinstein to her home last summer.

The news outlet reports that a source said the actress personally invited Weinstein to her home in Long Island and was “sweet and cordial.”

The disgraced producer reportedly wasn’t sure the invite came directly from Paltrow, so he apparently followed up with her and she confirmed the invite.

The event turned out to be the opportunity to invest in a Broadway play Paltrow was doing.

In his response to a class action lawsuit filed against him and The Weinstein Company, Weinstein argued that he couldn’t have used his power to ruin women’s careers, specifically Paltrow’s — because even though she said she was harassed by Weinstein on the set of Emma in 1994, Weinstein said she continued to work with him afterward.

In legal documents, Weinstein wrote that “Gwyneth Paltrow was allegedly harassed during the filming of Emma in 1994 … Yet, Paltrow went on to star in another Weinstein production — Shakespeare In Love,” for which she won an Oscar. He also said “Paltrow was not so offended that she refused to work with Weinstein again, nor did her career suffer as a result of her rebuffing his alleged advances.”

Weinstein also used Meryl Streep and Jennifer Lawrence as examples of women who he believes support him. Streep argued in a scathing response that she wants no part in Weinstein’s defense.

“Harvey Weinstein’s attorneys’ use of my (true) statement — that he was not sexually transgressive or physically abusive in our business relationship — as evidence that he was not abusive with many OTHER women is pathetic and exploitive,” the actress said in a statement.

“The criminal actions he is accused of conducting on the bodies of these women are his responsibility, and if there is any justice left in the system he will pay for them — regardless of how many good movies, made by many good people, Harvey was lucky enough to have acquired or financed,” she added.

The class action suit against Weinstein and The Weinstein Company was previously filed by six actresses who claim that he, along with TWC, used his power to bully women and cover up his alleged misconduct.

In the documents from The Blast, Weinstein’s attorneys notes that Streep “stated publicly that Weinstein had always been respectful to her in their working relationship.”

After Streep was criticized by Rose McGowan, who claims she was sexually assaulted by Weinstein, for not speaking out against the producer, the Oscar winner responded, saying, “Not every actor, actress, and director who made films that HW distributed knew he abused women, or that he raped Rose in the ’90s, other women before and others after, until they told us.”

She added, “We did not know that women’s silence was purchased by him and his enablers. HW needed us not to know this, because our association with him bought him credibility, an ability to lure young, aspiring women into circumstances where they would be hurt.”

Weinstein has admitted to making advances on actresses, but vehemently denies allegations of sexual harassment and assault.