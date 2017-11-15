Harvey Weinstein Accused of Sexually Assaulting Legally Blind Actress

Just as the accusations of sexual harassment against Harvey Weinstein seemed to have possibly reached an end, a new allegation has come to light that he once sexually assaulted a legally blind actress.

A crisis manager with the Armenta Law Firm says they were “recently approached by a legally blind, disabled actress” who claims that Weinstein assaulting her at his office building in New York several years ago.

Reportedly, the currently unidentified woman was auditioning for a role as a disabled person and shortly after her audition was allegedly attack by Weinstein in a stairwell nearby.

According to sources who spoke to The Blast, “the actress was left by Harvey Weinstein to fend for herself in a stairwell after the rape, and subsequently rescued by a building janitor.”

The Armenta Law Firm crisis manager called it “a most heinous crime.” The woman sought out the help of a law firm after seeing other women come forward with stories about Weinstein.

Additionally, the Armenta Firm is currently preparing a class-action lawsuit against Weinstein as well as The Weinstein Company, claiming that the production company is responsible for facilitating the many incidents of sexual misconduct.

Representatives for Weinstein were reportedly on the record as saying that the producer “unequivocally denies any and all allegations of nonconsensual sex.”