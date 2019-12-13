Harry Styles Eats Scorpion to Avoid Answering Question About Former One Direction Bandmates

Harry Styles ate a scorpion on James Corden’s Late Late Show during the game Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts as he filled in as a guest host. Not only that, he was joined by ex Kendall Jenner! The two ended up confessing to a few different secrets that fans have been curious about, but they also chose to remain silent and fill their guts on others. After going back and forth on a few questions, Jenner’s last question for Styles was about his former One Direction bandmates.

“Between Louis, Liam, Niall and Zayn, rank their solo …” Jenner started the question, but before she could get through the entire sentence, Styles dove face-first into a scorpion as it crunched in his mouth. The crowd went absolutely wild after that and so did Jenner. It’s definitely safe to say that he was not prepared to answer that question because he at least waited to hear the full questions on the other ones.

Another question the 25-year-old was presented with was which songs on his last album were about Jenner. He debated on whether he was going to answer it or not, but chose to eat cod sperm instead.

On the other hand, Jenner revealed quite a bit about her, including which one of her siblings she finds to be the “worst” parent. Before answering the question, she did state that she feels all of her siblings are fantastic parents, but she ranked Rob Kardashian as the best and Kourtney Kardashian as the worst.

Another question she was asked is which high fashion model in the business is the most “unlikeable,” but she refused to answer that question and instead drank a salmon shake. Another question she didn’t answer was which celebrity she was most surprised by to slide into her “dm’s.” Instead, she munched on bull penis to avoid answering.

Since the two appeared on the show together, fans can’t help but take a trip down memory lane in remembering the times they were caught cuddling up close. The two dated in late 2013 but called it quits after just three months. Since then, they’ve been spotted a number of times, Jenner’s older sister Khloé Kardashian even admitting that they were dating on one occasion, but it seems as though they never could make it work, despite their attraction for one another.

Will they rekindle any flames following this episode? Only time will tell!