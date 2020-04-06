‘Harry Potter’ Fans Flip After Author J.K. Rowling Reveals Coronavirus Symptoms

Harry Potter fans are flipping out after author J.K. Rowling recently revealed that she has coronavirus symptoms. Taking to Twitter, Rowling shared a YouTube clip that she found about relieving the symptoms of the virus, and encouraged her followers to watch it. “Please watch this doc from Queens Hospital explain how to relieve respiratory symptoms. For last 2 weeks I’ve had all symptoms of C19 (tho haven’t been tested) & did this on doc husband’s advice. I’m fully recovered & technique helped a lot,” she wrote in the post.

Later, she shared a second post, writing, “Thank you for your kind and lovely messages! I really am completely recovered and wanted to share a technique that’s recommended by doctors, costs nothing, has no nasty side effects but could help you/your loved ones a lot, as it did me. Stay safe, everyone.” Rowling’s fans have since been replying to her posts, with one commenting, “Amazing… I imagine she could have used her influence and money to get tested like all politicians and celebrities are doing. But she didn’t since general population don’t have access to tests. That honours her.” Another fan offered, “Thank you for sharing. I’m terrified every time I have to go to the grocery store and get food for my wife, 11 month old and myself. The world is a better place with you in it (and healthy)!” then added a quote from Dumbledore, “We are only as strong as we are united, as weak as we are divided.”

Pleased to hear you’ve recovered. Can’t imagine the anxiety of getting this unfathomable disease. 🙏🏾 — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) April 6, 2020

Thanks for sharing video. I think it will help a lot of people. Get well soon, we need you. — Asjad Nazir (@asjadnazir) April 6, 2020

It’s our job to protect you and we will x — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) April 6, 2020

MERLIN BEARD!



You scared me! 😰



I’m happy and relieved that you’re well. — Caco Cardassi ⚯͛⁩ (@cacocardassi) April 6, 2020

So glad you’re feeling better! I can’t believe you’ve been on here making us feel better during isolation while going through that!



Holy moly. You are the kindest & we can’t thank you enough for that, genuinely — FantasticBeastsMovies.com (@MauraLeamy) April 6, 2020

Glad to hear you’re fully recovered, thanks for sharing this. Hope the rest of the family are well too. — Val McDermid (@valmcdermid) April 6, 2020

I’m so glad you’re feeling better!! The fact that none of us on Twitter could even tell proves how strong you are — Izze 🦁🐻 (@Izze1122) April 6, 2020

Jo, I’m happy to know you are well. I confess I got scared when I started to read this tweet. Good to hear you are fine now. — Flávio Bessa Jr. (@flaviobessajr) April 6, 2020

Really sorry to hear you’ve not been well, Jo! I’m so glad you’re feeling better now. So good you have your own doc: Neil sounds like a lovely person indeed ❤️ xx — Alberto (@besalby) April 6, 2020

Glad to know you’re fully recovered. I was getting scared while reading the first lines. <3 — William Snape (@WilliamSnape_) April 6, 2020

We all hope you’re feeling better, Mom 💙

This world can’t win this war without you 🙇🏾‍♂️ — UmRavino 💙🐦 (@Erick_Peverell) April 6, 2020

Glad, you’re doing well now, and the Potters sure are sending you all the best wishes, for this virus to bugger off and leave you and everyone else be. Be strong and stay safe! — Harry James Potter ⚡ (@7HarryJPotter) April 6, 2020

Thank you for sharing this! I am so glad (and I know I’m one of many who will say this) that you are feeling well now.



Rest! Take good care!



May you remain in continued good health, dear @jk_rowling. — Paula Bruno, PhD, LAc (@2HeartsWellness) April 6, 2020

Really glad that you are fully recovered. Stay Safe. pic.twitter.com/IPCeyYz6KP — Shramana Rakshit (@ShramanaRakshit) April 6, 2020

Thanks for sharing Jo. Good to hear you are okay and thank you for everything you do 🙏🏾 🙏🏾🙏🏾

I just forwarded the video to a friend who has the symptoms. Hoping they recover soon. — Bekele Woyecha (@BekeleWoyecha) April 6, 2020

Glad you’re fully recovered and feeling better. Thank’s too for sharing this helpful and possibly lifesaving video. — James Harrington (@JamesH1963) April 6, 2020

Jk thanks for everything.

thanks for the books, the movies and especially for helping me overcome depression, even if you don’t know it.

Thank you so.

And during this period of social seclusion, movies and books are helping me a lot. I LOVE YOU SO MUCH!❤❤⚡❤ — Luiz Inácio (@luizinacio8925) April 6, 2020

I pray for your Long life, stay healthy! Stay Immortal!! — PANKAJ (@ViewsOfPankaj) April 6, 2020

I hope many more people will benefit from the magic this doctor and this nurse gifted to the sick and the many who hopefully use this as a preventative measure. Thank you for using your platform to do some good in the world. 💖 — Freya ASMR (@freyaASMR) April 6, 2020

I am so happy to know that you are recovered, this technique will certainly help many people who are experiencing this same problem, thank you for sharing this, at this moment empathy is what we need most! 🙏🏻 — Hogwarts Existe (@Hogwarts_Existe) April 6, 2020

Good health to you and your family. May the magic of the world protect you 🙂 — Radmila Korzh (@radmilakorzh) April 6, 2020