Halsey Sizzles in New ‘Bday’ Photos Amid Evan Peters Dating Rumors

Halsey recently shared some sizzling new “bday” photos on Instagram, with the pictures arriving amid rumors that she ‘s been dating actor Evan Peters. In the photos, the singer is seen wearing a skin-tight shirt and a white tube top, with her long, dark hair flowing down her back. She is apparently relaxing on a balcony in Greece with a beautiful view, and even exclusively showcases the sights in one photo. In the post caption, she wrote, “Thanks for the bday wishes past few days,” then added, “My belly doesn’t look like this anymore cause I ate so much baklava.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Oct 3, 2019 at 7:11am PDT

Many of her fans have since commented on the post, with one exclaiming, “YOUR JUST AS GORGEOUS AS THE SCENERY.”

“If you’re talking about greek’s baklava you haven’t seen anything yet cause original baklava belongs to turkey and it’s more tasty in Turkey,” another person quipped.

“YOU WERE IN GREECE???? WHEN??? I swear I never realize that the artists I like visit my country until it’s too late,” someone else commented. “Please have a concert here.”

The post comes as rumors have been swirling that Halsey and the former American Horror Story star have struck up a romance. In late September, sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the pair are dating, though neither of them have publicly spoken about it.

Halsey and Evan Peters at Six Flags in LA recently pic.twitter.com/yWhrG4Up4x — Halsey Updates (@HalseyInsiders) September 27, 2019

Interestingly, Halsey has been outspoken about having a crush on Peters for many years. She once wrote in a social media post, “Seriously Evan Peters stop making me attracted to alleged sociopaths and accused murderers…” seemingly referring to his various roles on American Horror Story.

On another occasion, she tweeted out, “Petition for Evan Peters to date me,” and later commented on her affection for the actor again, writing, “I’m a f—ing liar I’m so in love with Evan Peters I’m so whipped I’m whipped as f—!”

In the past, Halsey dated rappers G-Eazy and Machine Gun Kelly. More recently, she dated musician Yungblood, though fans do not seem to have been able to pinpoint a time when they broke up.

Peters previously dated his AHS co-star Emma Roberts, with the two being off-and-on for about seven years. They lived together, but split up in March. Reports indicted that the break-up was amicable.