Halsey Suffers Broken Ankle After Household Accident

Halsey has had quite an interesting time in quarantine, revealing in an interview on Tuesday that she broke her ankle doing a common chore at her house. The “Without Me” singer was on the Capital Breakfast show hosted by Roman Kemp when she revealed she fractured her left ankle while putting away some dirty dishes.

A chore that is done across households every single day, Halsey admits it was an unfortunate incident as she was loading up her dishwasher. She explained that the kitchen floor was wet and “I tripped over the dishwasher door.” She seemed in good spirits, joking that she finally broke her ankle after doing “2,000 live shows where I’m jumping around for two hours.” A few days later, she added more information about the injury, revealing she also broke two toes on her other foot and is now “waddling like a penguin.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on May 25, 2020 at 6:29pm PDT

In a recent Instagram post on Monday, which showed her sporting a bikini in her mirror, Halsey wrote that she has taken the cast off. “It was itchy and now I need to put it back,” she said. This isn’t the first update the singer has shared on social media since the coronavirus pandemic began. At the end of March, she posted for the time since quarantine began and told her followers that she had been very busy in explaining why she was away for some time, adding that she was “Trying to make the best of this weird time and thinking of you all.” Earlier this month, she let fans in on her real side after she admitted that she had been posting mainly bikini selfies. The “Graveyard” singer said it was time to show people “what I ACTUALLY look like” before sharing a few makeup-free images.

Perhaps the biggest story surrounding the New Jersey native over the past month has been her relationship status with American Horror Story star, Evan Peters. Breakup rumors were fueled after Halsey seemingly deleted all of his photos off of her Instagram and grew further when it was discovered she was quarantining alone. The two first began dating back in September following her split with Yungblud and they later moved in together in January according to reports by US Magazine.