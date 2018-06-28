Halsey Gets New Face Tattoo

Singer Halsey just got her very first (and what she says will be her last) face tattoo. The 23-year-old “Bad at Love” songstress took to Instagram to show off the queen of diamonds artwork.

The profile photo shows off her new ink, a tiny queen of diamonds symbol located just beneath her hairline next to her ear.

“Headed straight for the castle,” she captioned the photo in a reference to lyrics from her song “Castle.”

“Thanks for my first (and only hopefully lol) face tattoo,” she wrote to Cultural Image Tattoo studio in Koreatown, a famed Los Angeles neighborhood.

Fans obsessed over the artist’s latest ink, leaving comments like “IT’S SO CUTE,” “I love this placement” and “a literal queen” on the post.

The photo also shows another tattoo the singer got earlier this year, this one another homage to lyrics — but not her own. In January, she debuted a lyric from Beck’s 1993 single “Loser.”

“I’m a loser baby,” reads the script sprawling horizontally across her neck.

Halsey is no stranger to adding artwork to her body. She has over 20 tattoos, including a triple X on her hand and a minimalist drawing of two faces on her leg. Her fascination with tattoos doesn’t end there; she designed two tattoos for her rapper boyfriend, G-Eazy: an angel on one of his biceps and a devil on the other — a reference to his album, The Beautiful & the Damned.

Along with her passion for tattoos and music, Halsey frequently shares posts dedicated to social justice and politics. Recently, she laid into First Daughter Ivanka Trump after she shared a photo with her 2-year-old son in the midst of President Donald Trump’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy.

“My love,” Ivanka Trump wrote alongside the photo in May, adding the hashtag #SundayMorning. But Halsey was put off by the post and its poor timing, given that children were being separated from their parents who were entering the U.S. illegally.

“I wonder what #SundayMorning is like for the parents of the 1500 lost children your father is responsible for. F— your #SundayMorning,” Halsey tweeted at Ivanka Trump. She wasn’t the only one offended by the photo; actor and comedian Patton Oswalt as well as MSNBC correspondent Joy Reid also chimed in with their own criticisms.

President Trump has since reversed the controversial border policy, signing an executive order last week that ended the separation of detained families at the border. Many mocked the executive order, saying that because the policy was not a law, an executive order was not necessary to reverse it.

“We shouldn’t congratulate @RealDonaldTrump on being forced to end his own cruel policy that separates children from their families,” Michigan Congressman Dan Kildee wrote. “Thousands of children have suffered & will forever be scarred by the Trump Administration’s inhumane separation of families.”

The order still allows for detainment of all immigrants entering the country illegal, but promises to “maintain family unity.”