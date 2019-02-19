Halsey Denies She’s Pregnant After Sparking Rumors With ‘Biggest Secret’ Tease

After teasing that she had “The Biggest Secret,” Halsey is denying fan speculation that she is pregnant.

The “Without Me” singer took to Twitter to clear the air on Monday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“I have The Biggest Secret (unrelated to the album) and when u guys hear it, some of you are gonna explode,” she wrote. “into actual pieces.”

I have The Biggest Secret (unrelated to the album) and when u guys hear it, some of you are gonna explode. into actual pieces 💥💥💥 — h (@halsey) February 19, 2019

But when some fans asked if her secret was that she was expecting, she denied it. “people think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant, which means I’m either: a. gaining weight b. acting weirder than usual,” she tweeted later. “jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! however STILL not pregnant!”

Fans may have wondered as much due to an interview she gave last July in which she hinted the might have more time to become a mom once her tour was over.

people think my last tweet is me hinting I’m pregnant, which means I’m either: a. gaining weight

b. acting weirder than usual jokes on u, I’m doing BOTH! however STILL not pregnant! — h (@halsey) February 19, 2019

“Once the tour is over, I feel like anything could happen. I could decide I want to move to Italy for a year and write. I could get pregnant. I finally have enough stability in my career where I can take a breath. I feel like I can let life happen,” she told Marie Claire at the time.

She also used Twitter at that time to clarify, explaining that she was just being “hyperbolic” and that “the only baby I’m making is my next album!!!!!”

In 2016, she told Rolling Stone that she’d suffered a miscarriage while on tour the year before. “I want to be a mom more than I want to be a pop star,” she said at the time. “More than anything in the world.”

Halsey and rapper G-Eazy split for good in October following a brief reconciliation; she has since been linked to alternative rocker Yungblud, although she has yet to confirm that relationship. However, last month, she shared a portrait she painted of the British musician and the two recently released a song together called “11 Minutes.”

While she’s keeping her lips sealed about Yungblud, she did seemingly confirm a diss aimed at G-Eazy during her recent performance on Saturday Night Live. During the performance, she belted out her breakup ballad “Without Me” on a set covered in jagged painted words, apparently admissions of infidelity confessed to her. She did not specify who the set was aimed at, but the next morning revealed she was committed to transparency.

“As an artist, I have a privilege to remain honest and write about what’s true to me,” she wrote. “As a woman, I have a responsibility to not allow myself to be silenced by someone who has done me wrong. My truth will always come through in my art. Death over silence, yo.”