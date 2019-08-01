Halsey Debuts Bold New Rainbow Hair Color, and Fans Love It

From long teal locks to a completely shaved head, Halsey has never been afraid to experiment with her hair, and her brand-new look is one sweeping the comments section! On Wednesday night, the “Bad at Love” singer took to Instagram to show off her new set of rainbow-colored bangs, sharing a gallery of images that she captioned with a series of emojis corresponding to the color of her bands: red cherries, an orange peach, a yellow lemon, and blue raindrops and ocean waves.

The new ‘do came just hours after the singer teased new music on Twitter, writing that the songs on her upcoming album are “are all so different. Truly the best and most concise songwriting that has ever come out of me.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also claimed that her new set of songs, a departure from “the darkest of the dark songs” that she tends to favor, have “a hint of bubblegum.”

View this post on Instagram 🍒🍑🍋💦🌊 A post shared by halsey (@iamhalsey) on Jul 31, 2019 at 4:52pm PDT

Halsey’s colorful new hairstyle certainly won people over, the comments section of the post quickly being filled by those applauding the new look.

“Are you what is found at the end of the rainbow,” one person asked.

“Hair game insane,” another person added.

“The bangs are everything,” added a fourth.

“I’m so in love with this hairstyle,” another commented.

Halsey is certainly no stranger when it comes to experimenting with her hair. Over the years she has donned everything from long locks to a pixie cut, but her hair perhaps generated the most talk when she appeared on the cover of Rolling Stone‘s “The Hot Issue” in June showing off her armpit hair.

The image, in which the singer had a natural, short, curly hairstyle and stubbly armpit hair, drew praise from fans and celebrities alike, many applauding her for offering a more natural and realistic look.

“There so much yes about this picture [I don’t know] where to start,” singer Demi Lovato commented.

“No photoshopped armpits!! hell yes!” wrote YouTube star Jessie Paege.

“I love the armpit hair so much. Disappointed by the people in the comments telling her to shave or “letting her know” it’s there,” added a fan. “She knows it’s there, her photographers do too. Conscious liberation.”

Halsey’s third studio album is expected to release later this year.