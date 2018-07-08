Halsey Breaks Down During Concert Following G-Eazy Split

Halsey could not hold back tears onstage at her first concert since her breakup with G-Eazy.

The 23-year-old singer confirmed on social media Tuesday that she and the rapper are “taking some time apart.” She and G-Eazy, who released a hit single together “Him & I,” first sparked dating rumors in summer 2017.

Halsey performed at the Common Ground Music Festival in Lansing, Michigan on Friday. While singing her song “Sorry”, she paused and started crying while singing the lyrics, “Someone will love you / But someone isn’t me.”

Twitter user @hopelessgalore captured the emotional moment on video, first reported by E! News.

homegirl started crying … so I started crying … I love u endlessly @halsey pic.twitter.com/K79x4Wc3Ox — marissa (@hopelessgalore) July 7, 2018

Fans speculated the couple had called it quits after Halsey deleted photos of him and also posted cryptic photos on social media. After the confirmation, Halsey started rumors among fans after posting a cryptic tweet, seemingly implying the relationship ended after he cheated on her.

“pumpkin eater,” the singer tweeted on July 4, prompting many to believe she was claiming the rapper cheated on her.

pumpkin eater. — h (@halsey) July 4, 2018

“I normally keep this kind of thing private but provided our public nature I feel I need to inform my fans,” Halsey wrote Tuesday. “G-Eazy and I are taking some apart. I’m eager to continue the upcoming passage of time dedicating myself to my art and career, and the duration of my tour. I wish him the best. Thanks for respecting our privacy at this time.”

The couple was seen together most recently when they walked the red carpet together for the 2018 MTV Movie & TV Awards in June. G-Eazy still has a photo on his Instagram of the duo posing together at the award show.

Back in May, Halsey opened up about her relationship with the rapper.

“It’s been about a year,” Halsey replied when E! News asked how long they’d been together, adding that it wasn’t exactly love at first sight. “He was just really persistent.”

“He really wanted to hang out and really wanted me to like him a lot,” she explained. “It took me a while to be like, ‘Fine. OK I like you back.’ I’m glad I did. I got bamboozled though a little bit, I think I got tricked into it.”

The singer was later seen with another rapper, Machine Gun Kelly, shortly after the breakup, but reports insisted the pair are just friends.

“They have known each other for a long time and share a ton of mutual friends,” a source told Us Weekly.

“With her and G’s schedule, things became unfavorably complicated,” Us Weekly‘s source went on to explain about why the couple called it quits. “They tried to make the distance thing work, but the two of them are both super engaging and interactive people and it became too difficult for them to sustain a balanced and healthy relationship when they were spending so much time apart.”

G-Eazy has not yet commented on the break-up publicly.