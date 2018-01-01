See Halle Berry’s NSFW Farewell to 2017

It’s safe to say that Halle Berry isn’t sad to see 2017 go. The 51-year-old actress shared a strong message for the year on the last day of 2017, taking to Instagram to give it the middle finger.

“Dear 2017, you can be a good person with a kind spirit and still tell people to go f— themselves when needed,” she captioned a photo of herself sticking her tongue out, with her middle finger — wrapped in rings made of bent nails — up at the camera. “P/S… thank you middle finger for always standing up for me!”

Berry has had a rough finish to the year, revealing in December that she was “done with love.”

“Done with love,” she wrote on her Instagram Story at the time, over a picture of a black rope laid out in the shape of a heart. She also included three bicep flex emojis.

Berry and Alex Da Kid broke up after months of dating. Berry and the music producer first went public with their romance in September when both posted black-and-white photos of themselves cuddling and captioned it “My balance.”

Berry finalized her divorce from French actor Olivier Martinez, with whom she shares son Maceo, in December 2016. She was previously married to David Justice from 1992 to 1997, and Eric Benet from 2001 to 2005. She also shares daughter Nahla with ex-boyfriend Gabriel Aubrey.