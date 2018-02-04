Halle Berry Speaks out Against Former Manager Accused of Sexual Misconduct

Halle Berry is “livid” after nine women accused her former manager, Vincent Cirrincione, of sexual harassment.

The nine women spoke with The Washington Post about facing unwanted sexual advances from Cirrincione. Many of the women said they hoped an association with Cirrincione would open doors for them in Hollywood, since he helped turn Berry into an Oscar-winning A-Lister.

However, three of the women told the Post Cirrincione wanted to have sex with them in exchange for his representation. One of the women said he would help her career if she had sex with him once a month. Another woman said Cirrincione masturbated in front of her in his office.

The alleged incidents happened between 1993 and 2001.

Berry issued a statement on Twitter, directly addressing the women who accused Cirrincione.

“I’m livid that he used me, and the role model he helped me become, to lure and manipulate innocent, vulnerable women of color for his predatory actions,” Berry wrote. “I’m deeply hurt and I want these women and countless others to know I see you. I hear you. You matter. I will fight for you.”

Cirricione also responded to the allegations, admitting he “had affairs while in committed relationships, ones I am now ashamed to say are coming to light and shading my past and my reputation.” However, he said all that all of the relationships were consensual.

“I can say without a doubt that I have never used favors, sexual or otherwise, as a reason for managing anyone. I want to make it clear that not one of those relationships were anything but consensual,” the statement read.

The 70-year-old continued, “I take responsibility for my part in the situation and I am not here to diminish anyone’s feelings or experiences. I apologize to these women, my past and present partner, my clients and employees for the pain this is bringing them. I was under the impression I was living my life as a supportive man to women. It is with a heavy heart that I see now I was wrong.”

The women said Cirrincione’s behavior was different than Harvey Weinstein and none have taken him to court or sought criminal charges against him. Only three of the women let the Post publish their names. The others were concerned for their families and links to the entertainment industry.

One of the actresses, who is now a fashion blogger, said Cirrincione told her she reminded him of Berry. After the audition, he told her she was not ready for his agency, but would help her meet others in Hollywood if she slept with her. She never replied, and Cirrincione called her to apologize after a week.

“Any kind of sexual misconduct or harassment that’s talked about from women is automatically suspect,” Tamika Lamison, one of Cirrincione’s accusers, told the Post. “For black women, it seems like we are even more marginalized when it comes to something like that. Historically, how we have been treated and looked at — and to some degree oversexualized — makes it difficult.”