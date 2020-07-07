Halle Berry Facing Scrutiny Over Thoughts About Playing a Transgender Man

Oscar-winner Halle Berry came under scrutiny after she revealed in an Instagram Live interview on Friday she was preparing for a project in which she would play a transgender man. Berry was criticized for taking a role from a transgender actor and misgendering the character throughout her interview. On Monday, Berry announced she was withdrawing herself from consideration for the part.

Berry sat down for an hour-long interview with hairstylist Christina Brown and said she was considering taking the role of a transgender person who transitioned from a woman to a man. "[It's] a character where the woman is a trans character, so she's a woman that transitioned into a man," the actress told Brown, reports E! News. "She's a character in a project I love that I might be doing."

Berry said the project was pitched to her just before she began work on Bruised, which is slated to debut during the Toronto Film Festival in September. "This project got pitched to me right when I was on the brink of making Bruised and making my directorial debut and I so was in the mindset of getting in the body to play that," Berry said. "But this got pitched to me, and I thought, after I do this movie, that's the character I'm going to play."