'Hairspray' Star Marissa Jaret Winokur Reveals 50-Pound Weight Loss to Encourage Voting

Hairspray star Marissa Jaret Winokur recently exercised her right to vote. On Oct. 24, the actor took to Instagram to post a photo of herself dropping off her absentee ballot at the ballot box. As PEOPLE noted, not only did Winokur showcase that she is voting in the Nov. 3 election, but she also showed off her 50-pound weight loss in the process.

In the snap, Winokur can be seen in a patriotic get-up for her trip to the ballot box. She wore a patriotic-themed pom-pom headband, a red and blue plaid shirt, an American-flag colored bikini top, and a mask that read "Vote." Alongside the photo, she posted a quote that read, "History has its eyes on you." Winokur's Instagram post comes about two months after she revealed that she lost 50 pounds amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

Back in September, she shared that she lost weight amidst the pandemic as she was concerned that she could develop a severe case of COVID-19. Due to her health history — Winokur had cervical cancer at 27 and has asthma — and weight, she was more susceptible to a serious case of the illness. "If you have been following my story’s you know how hard I have been working out with Keith Anthony to get healthy. Truth Covid scares me. I checked off all the boxes, I am HIGH RISK! So I started working out at home with Keith via zoom classes and eating healthy to have a fighting chance," she explained on Instagram. Her message came alongside multiple photos of the star showing off her weight loss by donning dresses that she previously wore before. "In all honestly I also needed something to focus on have a goal. 6 months later I have lost almost 50 pounds. We have been here before. I was scared to post photos, it’s really one day at a time for me when it comes to food. But I thought, Covid isn’t over we are all sitting ducks maybe I could inspire someone ANYONE to chose to fight!"

Winokur went on to write that working out has given her a much-needed escape from the current state of the country amidst the election and the pandemic. She ended her post by urging her followers to get involved in the election process by letting their voices be heard. The actor added, "Today I feel like I can do anything. Today I don’t bury my head, I will workout and email our senators wear a mask and make sure Family and friends VOTE !! We have work to do on ourselves to save this nation, we need equality. We will need to FIGHT for EQUALITY. Do what you have to do personally to get in the fight."