Hailie Jade Mathers’ Followers Are Sounding off on Her New Photos With Boyfriend Evan McClintock

Social media influencer and model Hailie Jade Mathers, the daughter of rapper Eminem, returned to Instagram after a long break on Tuesday. She posted photos from a 1970s-themed photo shoot, and included two pictures with longtime boyfriend Evan McClintock. These pictures sparked fun reactions from fans, as McClintock rarely appears on Instagram.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Dec 25, 2019 at 2:57pm PST

“Got groovy to celebrate 24,” Mathers wrote in the caption for the first photo from the shoot, which was photographed by Erika Christine. She later included one word per picture in the captions, which put together read “It’s my party and I’ll post if I want to.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

McClintock appeared in two photos, one with the couple sitting at a neon blue restaurant booth on the same side. The second shows the two sitting opposite each other, holding their hands across the table. McClintock even got into the theme with his hairdo, sporting huge sideburns and a mustache.

“Baby girl, this shoot looks like a music video,” one fan wrote. “I dig it.”

“Beard weird,” one fan joked.

Another fan joked about McClintock’s chin, writing, “What a chin… that’s amazing.”

“Dude!! His beard is epic!!” another fan chimed in.

“You two are soooo cute,” another wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hailie Jade (@hailiejade) on Dec 25, 2019 at 2:58pm PST

Not too much is known about Mathers’ personal life, as her Instagram page is usually kept professional. Mathers and McClintock met when they were studying at Michigan State University, where she earned a degree in psychology. McClintock reportedly studied economics. McClintock has only been seen in a handful of her posts dating back to 2016, and they took their relationship “public” in May 2019.

A source told The Daily Mail in 2018 that Mathers’ family took a liking to McClintock, including Eminem.

“Hailie’s family have welcomed Evan, they are a fantastic young couple who love cosy nights in rather than hard partying,” the source said at the time. “She enjoys keeping a low profile, walking her dog and going to fitness classes, hanging out with her friends, and holidaying with Evan.”

The photos from Mathers’ ’70s photo shoot came after she left her Instagram page dormant for more than a month. Her previous posts came from a trip she took to Chicago.

Mathers has more than 1.8 million followers on Instagram. According to her bio, she is “attempting to curate a feed that accurately represents my life and is somehow still aesthetically pleasing.”

Eminem did not share any holiday wishes on his Instagram page. His most recent post came on Dec. 6, when he promoted the release of Fat Joe and Dr. Dre’s “Lord Above” featuring himself and Mary J. Blige. The song includes Eminem’s latest Nick Cannon diss.

Photo credit: Randy Holmes via Getty Images