Hailey Bieber Talks Toxic ‘False Drama’ Amid Selena Gomez Speculation

Model Hailey Bieber has had enough with the “false drama” drummed up on social media between herself and husband Justin Bieber‘s ex-girlfriend, singer Selena Gomez. Fans tried to pit the two women against each other after Gomez released her single “Lose You to Love Me,” which centers on her break-up with Justin. In a new interview, Bieber said the “toxicity” people create “has to stop.”

“I think social media is a breeding ground for toxicity and people creating false drama between women and trying to put women up against each other and create these narratives that are just… toxic,” Bieber told Vogue U.K. “I think that has to change and that has to stop.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Bieber continued, “I think there needs to be more people with platforms coming together and saying to each other, ‘let’s kill the conversation, let’s kill the fake drama, let’s squash all these things, let’s move on from stuff. Let’s not give people a reason to fuel fire and create drama and being rude to each other.”

Bieber explained that the highlight of her year was her wedding to Justin, calling it the “best day of my life.”

“I honestly just felt so happy; I was so content,” the 23-year-old said. “There’s nothing like marrying the love of your life. It’s an indescribable feeling.”

Her big goal for 2020 is to “get more involved in things that make a difference.”

“I would love to get involved in as much as I can and lend my voice to as much as I can, and I would love to speak on more things and talk to young women and encourage people to continue making a difference,” she explained.

The supposed “drama” between Bieber and Gomez came up after “Lose You to Love Me” was released in October. On the same day the track came out, Bieber shared an Instagram Story post with Summer Walker’s song “I’ll Kill You.” Some read this as a direct response to Gomez opening up about her relationship with Justin in song.

Bieber quickly tried to shut down any notion of a feud. When Just Jared posted about it on Instagram, Baldwin replied, “Please stop with this nonsense… there is no ‘response.’ This is complete BS.”

Gomez also appeared to reference the speculation in an Instagram Live conversations with fans.

“I do not stand for women tearing women down and I will never, ever be by that. So please be kind to everyone,” she said. “It doesn’t matter what the situation is, if you’re my fans don’t be rude to anybody, please. Don’t go off and say things that you just feel in the moment. Please, for me, know that that’s not my heart. My heart is only to release things that I feel are me, and that I’m proud of. That’s all that I’ll say.”

Bieber also appeared to show there were no ill-feelings between the two when she liked an Instagram post one of Gomez’s friends published, showing Gomez having fun celebrating the release of “Look At Her Now.”

Photo credit: Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for CALVIN KLEIN