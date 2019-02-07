Hailey Baldwin Eats Meat Jelly to Avoid Answering a Question About Justin Bieber’s Looks

Hailey Baldwin appeared on The Late Late Show With James Corden on Wednesday night, and while there, the model participated in a game of “Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts,” in which Corden asks guests questions they would likely rather not answer. If they don’t answer, they have to eat something pretty gross, like bird saliva or a 1,000-year-old egg.

Presenting the 22-year-old with pig flesh meat jelly, Corden asked Baldwin to rate a series of Justin Bieber‘s looks from best to worst, showing her a photo of the singer with long hair, dreadlocks and as a young teen.

“First of all, he is so handsome,” Bieber said of her husband. “I loved the dreads, personally. I thought they looked really cool. Loved it. There’s absolutely no doubt he’s an adorable kid. Who didn’t love the swoosh?”

Ultimately, she didn’t answer the question, saying, “I think he looks hot. I think he looks good in all of them!”

Due to her refusal, she had to take a bite of the meat jelly, though she quickly spit it out into a bucket.

Baldwin was also asked how much money she was paid to promote Fyre Festival, which turned out to be a complete disaster.

“I am not gonna share, but it made for a very generous donation to charity,” to which Corden gave her a pass.

Baldwin and Bieber opened up about their marriage this week in a new interview with Vogue, where they admitted that their marriage isn’t the easiest thing in the world.

“The thing is, marriage is very hard,” Baldwin said. “That is the sentence you should lead with. It’s really effing hard.”

The couple married at a New York City courthouse in September 2018 and are currently planning a wedding celebration for friends and family.

While they know they married young — Baldwin is 22 and Bieber will turn 25 on March 1 — Baldwin shared that she and her husband are committed to growing together as people.

“I’m fighting to do this the right way, to build a healthy relationship,” she explained. “I want people to know that. We’re coming from a really genuine place. But we’re two young people who are learning as we go. I’m not going to sit here and lie and say it’s all a magical fantasy. It’s always going to be hard. It’s a choice. You don’t feel it every single day. You don’t wake up every day saying, ‘I’m absolutely so in love and you are perfect.’ That’s not what being married is.”

“But there’s something beautiful about it anyway — about wanting to fight for something, commit to building with someone,” she continued. “We’re really young, and that’s a scary aspect. We’re going to change a lot. But we’re committed to growing together and supporting each other in those changes. That’s how I look at it. At the end of the day, too, he’s my best friend. I never get sick of him.”

Photo Credit: The Late Late Show With James Corden