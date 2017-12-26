‘Pitch Perfect’ Star Hailee Steinfeld Recreates ‘Mean Girls’ Sexy Santa Dance

Hailee Steinfeld’s Christmas gift to fans was equal parts playful, sexy and goofy.

The Pitch Perfect actress has created many iconic scenes of her own, but she opted for a scene from a different female-centered film for fans on Christmas Day.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The 21-year-old slipped into a sequined gold dress and knee-high boots to perform the “Jingle Bell Rock” sexy dance number from Mean Girls, a dance that stars Lindsay Lohan, Rachel McAdams, Amanda Seyfried and Lacey Chabert did in 2004.

“If you know…you know,” she captioned the laughter-filled clip. “MERRY CHRISTMAS EVERYONE!”

Steinfeld expertly executes the choreography of the well-known dance number for a few seconds, giving playful looks at the camera and tossing her hair in between moves. But during one section, she and her small crowd burst into a fit of giggles.

Steinfeld’s 7.6 million followers couldn’t get enough of the clip, writing fun messages of love for the actress during the holiday.

“Mean girls! LMAO,” one fan guessed correctly. Another wrote,”What a queen!”

Some responded with quotes from Mean Girls, like, “She doesn’t even go here,” while others focused on Steinfeld’s latest project, writing, “Merry pitchmas!”

Steinfeld entered the Pitch Perfect franchise in the sequel film and returned for the third movie, which premiered December 22.

“A couple of years had gone by between the second [film] and this one, and the whole time it felt like we were living the storyline,” she told Billboard of the aca-awesome franchise. “Here we are, a bunch of [actors] that love what we get to do together. It never gets old.”

But the actress, who sings alongside the former Barden Bellas in the third film, also has her own musical career on the rise. She has yet to release an LP, but she’s already had five songs on the Billboard Hot 100.

“I can’t wait to release a full body of work,” Steinfeld said.