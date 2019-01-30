Gwyneth Paltrow Sued for Alleged ‘Hit and Run’ Ski Collision

Gwyneth Paltrow is being sued by a Utah doctor who claims the actress crashed into him while skiing in February 2016.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Terry Sandersonin, a retired optometrist, filed the lawsuit in Utah on Tuesday, Jan. 29 alleging that the Oscar-winning actress “was skiing out of control” on a beginner run at the Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah when the incident, which caused bodily injuries, occurred. He is seeking damages in excess of $3.1 million.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Gwyneth Paltrow skied out of control and hit the back of Terry Sanderson, another skier, who was downhill, knocking him down hard, knocking him out, and causing a brain injury, four broken ribs and other serious injuries,” the court documents state. “Paltrow got up, turned and skied away, leaving Sanderson stunned, lying in the snow, seriously injured.”

“Gwyneth Paltrow knew it was wrong to slam into Dr. Sanderson’s back, knocking him down, landing on top of him, knocking him out and then leave the scene of the ski crash she caused, but she did it anyway,” it continues.

Describing the incident as “a hit-and-run ski crash at Deer Valley, Utah,” the paperwork goes on to state that a Deer Valley ski instructor approached Sanderson after the crash but ultimately “failed to send help” and instead filed a false report.

“[The ski instructor] filed a false report to protect his client, Ms. Paltrow,” the documents claim. “Neither Ms. Paltrow nor Deer Valley lodge personnel notified emergency responders about the injured Dr. Sanderson.”

Sanderson alleged in his lawsuit that the incident caused him “emotional distress” by “ignoring, denying assistance to, and skiing away.” He also claims that he suffered injuries including a “permanent traumatic brain injury,” four broken ribs, pain, suffering, loss of enjoyment of life, and disfigurement.

He alleged that it took him three years to file the lawsuit because of the injuries he had suffered, including a concussion that left him unable to function properly. He also claimed, according to The Guardian, that he had been in contact with an attorney representing Paltrow, but had not been offered compensation or an apology.

“I remember feeling very sore, and my brain felt like novocaine, I felt really numb,” Sanderson recalled during a press conference Tuesday. “I would like to be vindicated. I would like my truth to be told.”

Paltrow has denied all allegations made against her, and a representative claimed in a statement that “This lawsuit is completely without merit and we expect to be vindicated.”