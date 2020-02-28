Gwyneth Paltrow Reveals Least Favorite Movie Role Was a ‘Disaster’

Gwyneth Paltrow has starred in plenty of movies over the years, but there’s one performance she wasn’t so fond of. In a video for Netflix, Paltrow played a game with her assistant and close friend, Kevin Keating where she tested how well he knows her. One of the questions was whether Keating knew what Paltrow considered her least favorite performance, to which he answered, “Shallow Hal?”

“Exactly,” Paltrow replied. “I’m not sure who told you to do that one, but it wasn’t me,” Keating joked. “I wasn’t there working for you. Not around for that.”

“That was before your time!” Paltrow told him with a laugh. “See what happened? Disaster.”

The 2001 film Shallow Hal starred Paltrow as an obese woman named Rosemarie and Jack Black as a shallow man named Hal who falls in love with Rosemary after he is hypnotized to only see people’s inner beauty.

“The first day I tried [the fat suit] on, I was in the Tribeca Grand [hotel in New York City] and I walked through the lobby,” Paltrow told W Magazine in 2001. “It was so sad; it was so disturbing. No one would make eye contact with me because I was obese.”

“I was wearing this black shirt with big snowmen on it,” she continued. “For some reason, the… clothes they make for women that are overweight are horrible. I felt humiliated because people were really dismissive.”

While Paltrow named Shallow Hal as her least favorite film she’s worked on, she at least remembered she was in it. During a much talked-about appearance on Netflix’s The Chef Show, hosted by Jon Favreau and celebrity chef Roy Choi, in 2019, Paltrow couldn’t recall appearing in Spider-Man: Homecoming, which she did in one of her many appearances as Pepper Potts in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Gwyneth Paltrow genuinely did not know she was in “Spider-Man: Homecoming” so this adorable interaction from “The Chef Show” is easily my favorite thing on the internet today pic.twitter.com/lc3VlSs1Hp — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) June 7, 2019

Paltrow explained her forgetfulness in an October 2019 interview with ELLE magazine.

“I never read stuff,” she said of the fact that the moment spawned numerous jokes. “But it is confusing because there are so many Marvel movies, and to be honest, I haven’t seen very many of them. It’s really stupid and I’m sorry, but I’m a 47-year-old mother.”

Photo Credit: Getty / Axelle/Bauer-Griffin