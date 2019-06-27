Gwyneth Paltrow’s Intimacy Coach Reveals Real Reason Behind Couple Not Living Together

Gwyneth Paltrow revealed earlier this month that she and husband Brad Falchuk do not live together. Her intimacy coach, Michaela Boehm, explained the rationale behind the decision Wednesday. During an appearance on the U.K. talk show Loose Women, she said they do not want to “ruin the excitement” of their relationship.

“When couples start living together, they ruin the excitement. That’s true for anyone, Hollywood star or regular commoner,” Boehn explained, reports The Daily Mail.

Boehn advised the audience that spending time apart from your significant other can be a good move to keep a relationship fresh.

“Spend time apart. That could be ten minutes at the end of the work day, it could be having separate rooms, or separate houses,” she explained. “Do how much time you need.”

Boehn also explained that Paltrow’s status as a celebrity whose every move comes under a microscope my have played a role in the couple’s decision to live apart.

“Nothing you do is off limits, everything has to be dealt with in the public,” she told the Loose Women hosts. “A lack of the intimacy and lack of connection, not only celebs suffer from, when you look most people are always on their phones. Add to that, the distress of everything you do being watched.”

Earlier this month, Paltrow told The Sunday Times she only lives with Falchuk, a producer on American Horror Story and Ryan Murphy’s frequent collaborator, four nights a week. The rest of the time, Falchuk spends at his own house.

“Oh, all my married friends say that the way we live sounds ideal and we shouldn’t change a thing,” Paltrow explained, later adding that her intimacy coach said it gives the marriage “polarity.”

Paltrow’s second marriage is unusual in another way. After their intimate wedding ceremony in the Hamptons last year, they headed off to the Maldives for an unorthodox honeymoon. The couple took their children from previous relationships, and Paltrow’s ex-husband, Coldplay singer Chris Martin tagged along. Paltrow told Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest they brought some of her friends along too.

Paltrow said she remains friends with Martin because they “just wanted to minimize the pain for the kids… and they just want to see their parents around the dinner table, basically, so we just try to keep that.”

Martin and Paltrow are parents to daughter Apple, 15, and son Moses, 13. Falchuk has two children from his previous marriage, son Brody and daughter Isabella.

Paltrow will next be seen in The Politician, a Murphy-created Netflix series that will be available to stream on Sept. 27. Falchuk is a writer and executive producer on the show.

