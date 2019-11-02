Gwen Stefani Weighs in on Marie Osmond’s Halloween Homage to ‘The Voice’ Coach

Marie Osmond does not have to dress up as anyone else to be a living legend, but she did anyway on Halloween Thursday, donning a Gwen Stefani costume on The Talk. Osmond even recreated the 2006 video for Stefani’s “The Sweet Escape” on the daytime talkshow. Stefani praised the look, saying she was “literally blown away” by Osmond’s outfit.

Osmond wore the black and white striped outfit Stefani wore in the “Great Escape” video. She was then joined by dancers on The Talk stage to recreate the video, with herself lip-syncing to the song.

Stefani re-posted Osmond’s photo on her own Instagram page. “Literally blown away by this wow wow wow wow!!!!!” Stefani added in the caption.

Stefani also shared a video that was shown during The Talk, in which she said she could not believe what Osmond did.

“Oh my gosh. Marie, I just saw the ‘Sweet Escape’ Halloween performance,” Stefani said. “Oh my gosh. I literally can’t [believe] you did that. I am so honored. Happy Halloween, everybody. I love you!”

The singer then shared Osmond’s “The Sweet Escape” performance, adding, “Too much fun.”

Fans also loved the photo, with Stefani’s post earning more than 50,600 likes.

“An icon dressed as an icon. Pretty cool!!” one person wrote.

“Omg soooo good!! Love Marie!!” another wrote.

“Of all the female celebrities Marie and Gwen have certainly found the fountain of youth!!” another commented.

“She looks amazing,” another added.

Stefani and Osmond clearly have a mutual appreciation for their talents. In early October, Osmond shared a backstage photo from Las Vegas, with Osmond visiting Stefani’s show.

“It was such a joy to come see you this weekend [Gwen Stefani]! Your show is FANTASTIC, you’re GORGEOUS and #LasVegas is BLESSED to have you! Gwen you’re a gift and I’ve loved watching your journey!! Big hugs to you, you’re sweet boys and [Blake Shelton],” Osmond wrote in the caption.

Stefani shared another photo from the same backstage visit, adding, “Got to meet and hang w this legend last night at #justagirlvegas [Marie]!!! Blown away by all she has done and continues to do!! Marie thank u for coming to see me!!”

Osmond is now in her first season as a full-time host on CBS’ The Talk, alongside Carrie Ann Inaba, Eve, Sheryl Underwood and Sharon Osbourne. Osmond came on as the replacement for Sara Gilbert so she could focus on other projects and spend more time with her children.

“Last season, I did The Conners and was also producing and [hosted] here,” Gilbert explained back in May. “I loved it and felt totally empowered, but also, if I’m being honest about it, my life was slightly out of balance. I wasn’t able to spend as much time with my three kids as I’d like, or time for myself.”

