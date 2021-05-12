Grimes Hospitalized Following 'SNL' Appearance

✖

Grimes is getting candid about a recent "scary" experience she had following boyfriend Elon Musk's Saturday Night Live hosting debut. On Tuesday, the "Oblivion" singer, whose real name is Claire Elise Boucher, revealed she was hospitalized after she suffered a panic attack following her guest appearance on SNL over the weekend.

Opening up about the scare on Instagram, Grimes shared a behind-the-scenes photo of herself and singer Miley Cryus, who was the musical guest for the most recent episode of the sketch comedy series. The post came several days after her appearance, with Grimes writing that she "forgot post these cuz I somehow caused myself to have a panic attack and went to the hospital yesterday which tbh was quite scary and I suppose it's a good time to start therapy." She went on to praise Cyrus, who had earlier shared the same photos to her own account, writing, "Wowwwww [Miley Cyrus] is good live and so chill!"

In the post, the 33-year-old singer also offered praise to Musk, who she shares son X AE A-Xii with, as well as entire SNL team. Grimes wrote that she was "so grateful to the SNL team for being so kind and letting me sneak in as princess peach," adding that she was "so proud of my beautiful E (which I know will upset the grimes fans so I apologize in advance) but he killed it."

The photos Grimes shared were from a sketch featuring herself and Musk titled "Wario." The sketch features the Telsa CEO and SpaceX founder as Wario, Super Mario's evil counterpart, on trial for the murder of Mario, the game franchise's main character. In the sketch, Grimes portrayed Princess Peach, who it was revealed had an affair with Luigi, though she claimed that she "never touched him under the overalls." The episode also marked Musk's first time hosting the show, and he even took a moment to poke fun of his son’s unique moniker, which became the topic of plenty of online discourse after the couple revealed his name following his May 4 birth. For those still confused on how X AE A-Xii is pronounced, Musk revealed it's pronounced like a "cat running across the keyboard."

Grimes and Musk sparked romance following the SpaceX founder's split from ex-girlfriend Amber Heard. The couple made their public debut as a couple at the 2018 Met Gala. They announced they were expecting their first child together in January 2020. Along with X AE A-Xii, Grimes also has five children from his first marriage with author Justine Wilson.