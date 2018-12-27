‘Goodfellas’ Actor Frank Adonis Dies at 83

Frank Adonis, known for his roles in several of Martin Scorsese‘s famous films like Goodfellas, died at his Las Vegas home Wednesday night, his wife Denise said. He was 83.

Denise told TMZ that Adonis’ passing came after a long battle with various health issues. He had been sick for the last few years, mainly due to problems with his kidneys.

TMZ reports that Adonis had been receiving dialysis and was on a ventilator for the last nine days of his life. His family reportedly waited until after Christmas to remove the ventilator.

“He will be missed,” Denise said in a statement, The Mirror reprots. “He was a great father and an amazing husband. He helped all his friends he could. Great writer, director and actor. He was my best friend.”

Adonis’s long career in Hollywood spanned over 45 years and 40 acting credits. Best known for his role of real-life mobster Anthony Stabile in the 1990 mafia movie Goodfellas, he also starred in Raging Bull (1980) and Casino (1995).

Aside from several Scorsese movies, he also acted in popular films Wall Street (1987), True Romance (1993) and Ace Ventura: Pet Detective (1994).

He also appeared in the 2000 episode of The Sopranos called “House Arrest.” The episode was the 11th of the second season.

He’s also credited with having directed 1998’s One Deadly Road and is credited as a writer on 2007’s The Woods Have Eyes.

Born on October 27, 1935 in Brooklyn, Adonis changed his name from Frank Testaverde Scioscia to his Frank Adonis.

He is survived by his wife and their two children, as well as a daughter he had from a previous relationship.

