‘Good Morning America’ Staffer Files New Claim in Sexual Assault Lawsuit

ABC and Good Morning America has a lawsuit on their hands. Deadline reports that a GMA staffer has filed a new claim against the network, claiming the network retaliated against her after she filed a sexual assault lawsuit implicating a top producer. The staffer, Kirstyn Crawford, amended her initial filing on Wednesday, Sept. 15. In the amended suit, Crawford claims the retaliation came in the form of the network “not offering her the job security and salary increase that she deserved.”

In Crawford’s initial filing, filed she accused Michael Corn, a head producer of GMA, of sexually assaulting her during a trip to LA in 2015. The crew was in town to cover the Academy Awards. Corn maintains his innocent, calling Crawford’s allegations “demonstrably false.” He quit GMA in the wake of the scandal in April and now works as the president of Nexstar’s NewsNation.

In her amended suit, Crawford says that since filing the suit, ABC delayed discussions of newing her contract. “It was not until July 2021, approximately four months after Crawford made the formal complaint, and just one month before her 2018 contract was set to expire, that ABC reached out to Crawford about her expiring contract,” Crawford’s lawsuit states in part. “Instead of offering Crawford another three-year contract, ABC merely offered a six-month extension and did not even offer a nominal salary increase.”

Per Crawford, ABC network executives were told of the alleged 2015 sexual assault in 2017 but chose not to take action against Corn. The network released a statement disputing Crawford’s claims, saying they will handle the matter in court. The official amended suit can be found in its entirety via public records.