'Good Morning America' Anchor George Stephanopoulos Reveals He Recovered From Coronavirus

A week after announcing that he had tested positive for the coronavirus, Good Morning America anchor George Stephanopoulos has recovered. Stephanopoulos, who also hosts This Week, shared the news in a tweet Tuesday, revealing that he had "tested positive for Covid antibodies." He also announced that he would be donating plasma to help those currently fighting the virus.

Good news for me and my family. Last week I tested positive for Covid antibodies, confirming I cleared the virus after weeks without symptoms. I’ve also signed up for a clinical trial to donate my blood plasma and expect to make the donation in the coming weeks — GeorgeStephanopoulos (@GStephanopoulos) April 21, 2020

The ABC News anchor's recovery comes just eight days after he had first revealed that he had been diagnosed with coronavirus. Announcing his diagnosis on air, Stephanopoulos admitted that the test results were unsurprising, as he had been remaining at home with his wife, Ali Wentworth, who had tested positive for the coronavirus more than a week earlier.

"I also learned over the weekend that my tests came back positive for COVID as well, which is really no surprise given the fact that I've been here for a couple of weeks," the co-anchor announced during the April 13 broadcast. "I'm one of those cases that are basically asymptomatic. I've never had a fever, never had chills, never had headache, never had a cough, never had shortness of breath. I'm feeling great."

On April 1, Wentworth had announced her own positive test results. Sharing a photo of herself lying in bed beside the family dog, she explained that she had been experiencing a number of symptoms, including "high fever. Horrific body aches. Heavy chest." She added that she was quarantining at home, but "away" from her husband and their two children, daughters Elliott Anastasia, 17, and Harper Andrea, 14.

At the time, Stephanopoulos said that he was not experiencing any symptoms. Although he did not plan to take a coronavirus test as a precaution, he said that he would take one should he develop symtoms, as he was his wife’s caretaker throughout her illness.

"Remember that so many of us in New York City are already presumed to have had it. I wonder myself whether I already had maybe a mild version and just didn't even know it, just there’s no way to know right now," he said in part. "I have to get a little bit close sometimes to take her temperature and do the oxygen test and I bring her food. I'm definitely being careful in wiping down and wearing gloves. I have not been wearing a mask. Usually she takes care of us 24 hours a day and now we’re doing our best to take care of her."