Goldie Hawn Is Latest Celebrity to Spill Details on Alien Encounter

Goldie Hawn should be the type of person we want to have encounters with visitors from other worlds or dimensions. She's happy as can be, talented with awards to back it up, and has no reason to fib.

At the very least, she admits she has a fascination with extraterrestrials during an appearance on Apple Fitness+'s Time to Walk. Her encounter with the little green men, or whatever they want to be called these days, came when Hawn was 20 years old. At the time, UFO sightings and discussion of aliens was all around.

After dancing in an area near West California's desert, Hawn decided to sleep in a fellow dancer's car before leaving in the morning. That's when the encounter happened.

"I got this high-pitched sound in my ear. It was this high, high frequency. And I looked out the window, and I saw these two or three triangular-shaped heads," Hawn recounts. She adds that they were "silver" and they had a "slash for a mouth," a "tiny little nose" and "no ears."

Your first thought should be some empathy for the poor creatures since they have no ears, they cannot fall in love with music. Sad times. But while they can't paint with all the colors of the wind, they have other ways of making an impression.

"They were pointing at me, pointing at me in the car as if they were discussing me, like I was a subject. And they were droning," she says. "I could not move. I was paralyzed ... I didn't know if it was real or not real."

These rude aliens were soon gone and Hawn says she "burst out of the paralysis she was in, saying it was like busting away from a "force field." It wasn't until years later that she spoke with an astrophysicist who had been looking into alien encounters and outer space. Headquartered at the University of Champaign, Illinois, the questions he asked seemed to jog the old memory back to the forefront.

"It was kind of like regression therapy or something. I am, like, almost in a trance. And suddenly I remembered something," she continued. "They touched my face. They touched my face, and it felt like the finger of God...It was the most benevolent, loving feeling. This was powerful. It was filled with light."

Safe to say Goldie Hawn wasn't left Porky Pigging it in a drafty dome during her encounter. She also had a secondary encounter in London, dreaming of six lights coming up on "some little mountains." "I don't want to know everything," she adds. "We cut ourselves off from a lot of things if we're continuing to deny something that we have no proof over. There's a lot of things in this world that we can't see, but we can't stop believing."