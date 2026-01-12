Golden Globes Host Mocks Leonardo DiCaprio’s History of Dating Younger Women

Nikki Glaser had all the jokes for the stars in the audience at this year’s 2025 Golden Globe Awards. The actress stepped onto the stage for a funny monologue.

She wasted no time, and even the biggest names were on her roast list. Glaser spared no expense with Leonardo DiCaprio when speaking about his dating history.

To the famous bachelor,, she joked, “You’ve worked with every great director, you’ve won three Golden Globes, and an Oscar. The most impressive thing is that you were able to accomplish all that before your girlfriend turned 30.” As DiCaprio smiled, Glaser added, “Leo, I’m sorry I made that joke, it is cheap, I tried not to, but, like, we don’t know anything else about you, man… Open up!”

The Titanic staple has dated many models and actresses, including long-term relationships with Camila Morrone (until 2022) and Bar Refaeli. He has also been linked to the likes of Gisele Bündchen, Blake Lively, Rihanna, and most recently, model Vittoria Ceretti. He is famous for enjoying the company of younger models. DiCaprio is 51 years old.

His latest and longest relationship with Morrone lasted four years. They split in the summer of 2022, with sources contributing their split to their demanding work and travel schedules.

Some sources claimed their relationship simply fizzled out. Others speculated that when Morrone turned 25, DiCaprio lost interest.

They former couple were first linked in late 2017 and made their public debut as a couple in 2020. They spent time together during the height of the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown. The exes reportedly remain on good terms.Before supermodel Bündchen started dating (and later married) NFL superstar Tom Brady, the then-20-year-old supermodel was in a serious relationship with DiCaprio from 2000 to 2005. She was on his arm at the 2005 Oscars, where he was nominated for Best Actor for The Aviator. He never brought a date to the ceremony before or after her.