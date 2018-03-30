Gisele Bundchen’s Son Hilariously Photobombs Her Sunset Serenade Video for Tom Brady

Tom Brady and Gisele Bundchen have a pretty ideal life, and Brady posted more evidence of that fact with a recent video on his Instagram account that sees him receiving a sunset serenade from his wife in a picture perfect setting.

In the clip, Bundchen sits in front of a pool, strumming a guitar with a flower in her hair as she sings. The stunning sunset behind her makes for a picture-perfect moment, though the model is quickly photobombed by her son Benjamin.

The 8-year-old first stands behind Bundchen, spitting water out of his mouth, before dancing his way into the pool. He wasn't done photobombing quite yet, making his way through the water into the camera's frame to add a few splashing sound effects to the video.

"I love my singer and I love this boy!" Brady captioned the moment, adding the hashtag #makingdadsday.

Bundchen married Brady in 2009 and the couple shares two children, son Benjamin and daughter Vivian. Bundchen is also stepmother to Brady's son John from a previous relationship.

The family looked relaxed and happy as they took in the gorgeous weather, though it's still unclear whether Brady, 40, will continue living a laid-back lifestyle or return to action as quarterback for the New England Patriots.

In an interview with the Wall Street Journal, Bundchen opened up about her husband's potential retirement, explaining that it's his choice to make, not hers.

"It's his decision, and he knows it," she said. "It wouldn't be fair any other way."

"He's so focused right now," she added. "He has a laser focus on just winning and being the best, and I said, 'You know what? This is what you're doing right now in your life, and you need to feel complete in it."

Bundchen continued, "I want him to be happy. Believe me, I've been with him when he's losing. Try to be with him after you have lost [Super Bowls]. I mean, I had my fair share, OK? As long as he's happy, he's going to be a better father, he's going to be a better husband, and I just want him to be happy. I do have my concerns, like anyone would."

